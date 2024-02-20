10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers celebrate Black History Month

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade spoke about their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade spoke about their families, role models and aspirations during the Black History Month observance Feb. 21 inside Po Valley Chapel at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 21, 2024) -- The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a Black History Month observance Feb. 21 inside Po Valley Chapel to recognize the contributions of Black Americans throughout history and to celebrate the diverse experiences within the community.



Col. Fenicia Jackson, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade commander, welcomed the large gathering, and she explained how it would appear different from other observances they have attended.



“Instead of inviting a senior leader or member of another organization to come out and speak, I wanted to invite our own Soldiers from within our brigade to talk to us,” she said. “I think it is very important for us, as leaders, to get to know who is in our formation – get to know your Soldiers. It will help develop a better understanding and respect for other people’s culture.”



Pfc. Donovan House, Sgt. Gracey Emptage, and 1st Lt. Sade Hudson delivered inspiring messages of pride and determination to live fulfilling lives, as they spoke about their families, role models, and aspirations.

House, with A Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, said he didn’t hesitate when volunteering to speak at the observance.



“This was definitely something I wanted to at least give it a try, and hope that people like what I have to say,” he said. “I just wanted to inspire others that even if times are hard, there’s still hope. If you work harder and put in the effort, you will get somewhere in life.”



The tradition of hosting annual observances such as Black History Month and Native American Heritage Month paused throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson said the Sustainment Brigade brought it back last year to inform, motivate, and educate Soldiers.



“We have a very diverse formation, and our Soldiers come from different backgrounds and cultures,” she said. “Just because these events are no longer mandatory in the Army, it should still be important as leaders to better understand the people standing in our formations.”



Jackson said she hasn’t missed an observance since she took command, and it is a point of pride for the brigade Soldiers who organize them.



“They are meaningful, and they are for all of our Soldiers,” she said. “Today we celebrate Black History Month, but it is not for the Black Soldiers, it’s for everyone to learn the history and culture, and to be educated on those who came before us. They didn’t just help African Americans, they helped society, they helped our Army. So, these events are very beneficial and important to us.”