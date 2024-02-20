Welcome Aboard Yokosuka: PAWS Offers Tips to Help PCSing Pet Owners

This is the second in our “PCSing with Pets” series. In this part, we talk to the volunteer staff at the installation’s non-profit animal shelter, Pets Are Worth Saving, to learn how to crate train pets to help manage their anxiety and minimize the risks from stress and panic.



YOKOSUKA, Japan - All personnel planning to bring their pets during a Permanent Change of Station, or PCS, must satisfy the Government of Japan’s import laws before their pet is allowed to leave a military base here.



As discussed in the previous article, the process can take as long as 180 days. Both of the Government of Japan’s Animal Quarantine Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, have streamlined the process into a less stressful series of events for those who plan ahead and coordinated with the U.S. Army’s Veterinary Readiness Activity – Japan and Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility.



The health certification process is, legally, the only requirement to accomplish. That said, pet owners also need to consider the animal’s mental health during a long overseas flight. Many airlines, including the Department of Defense-contracted Patriot Express, require all pets to be in appropriate crates and often in cargo areas.



Unlike the government health certificate checklists, there is no uniform worksheet in place to address your pet’s crate training. That doesn’t mean that preparation isn’t key to ensuring your pet's journey is as comfortable as possible.



Pets Are Worth Saving, or better known as PAWS, is a not-for-profit animal shelter authorized to operate within Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s gates. They’re located near the back of the installation almost directly across the street from the Yokosuka Navy Exchange Depot.

Haruka Ramdhun is the organization’s president and a professional dog trainer. She recommends all pet owners to begin crate training as soon as possible.



“The goal is to get your pet to feel comfortable and relaxed in their crate for 12 hours,” Ramdhun said.



Ramdhun recommends starting well before the anticipated travel date to help manage anxiety.



“First, make sure you have the right crate size,” Ramdhun said. “Many people just estimate and either get one that’s too large or too small. There’s lots of great information on how to get the correct size, or just ask your vet.”



With the appropriate size crate, “try using treats to encourage your pet to decide to go in the crate on their own. Over time, I recommend teaching them to stay in the crate. Maybe a treat to get in and a treat to stay in for a little while. Gradually, you’ll notice your pet acting less nervous and learn that their crate is a calm, safe environment.”



To state the obvious to those who are already well aware, cats are more difficult to train in this way.



“One way you can try to help cats learn to feel safe in their crate is to take the top off of the crate at first,” Hannah Berge said. Berge is the PAWS vice president. “When they enter, reward them with something yummy. Many cat owners already know how their cat will react. Maybe try only using the bottom of the crate. Then, over time, placing the top on, but with the door open. Then closing the door, but still allowing them to push it open. And gradually going from there.”



Once the animal seems to feel comfortable in the crate, Berge says it’s a good idea to get your pet to travel in your car in the crate.



“They’ll learn how the crate feels from the vibrations; they’ll learn how the crate sounds when it’s moving,” Berge said. “It’s obviously not going to be the same as a plane, but the sounds and vibrations from the plane might be less surprising if they’re used to a car than it will be to an animal who has never experienced any movement while inside a crate.”



“But do not use the crate for a trip that might be scary or negative, like going to the vet. Only for trips that will have a reward your pet enjoys, like going to the park. You do not want to make your pet feel like the crate means something they might not like is going to happen,” Berge said.

Some pet owners may also want to discuss medication that can help keep their pet calm.



“There are some calming products available, like pheromone collars and similar items. There’s also medications -- and maybe you can find them over-the-counter -- but this is something that you really need to discuss with a veterinarian. It’s a very long trip. You need to know the benefits and the risks. You need the correct dosage. Some medications might react differently to your pet. Only a veterinarian can answer those questions,” Ramdhun said.



Berge also recommended asking the airline if their policy allows leaving clothes or pillows that smell like their owner in the crate during the flight.

“My dog loves to snuggle and we were able to put a couple of sweaters in his crate. They were worn a couple of days, so they were pretty stinky, but I think it helped him feel a little more comfortable,” Berge said.



PAWS staff are all volunteers and don’t have the staff to directly assist people in their move, but they are animal lovers and willing to help point people in the right direction.



“We’re on Facebook and Instagram and can introduce any pet owner to other people in the community here who can help and can provide the correct answers,” Ramdhun said.



For more information on PAWS’ mission or to inquire about volunteering and upcoming campaigns, please visit https://www.pawsyokosuka.org/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 23:17 Story ID: 464427 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome Aboard Yokosuka: PAWS Offers Tips to Help PCSing Pet Owners, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.