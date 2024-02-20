Diamond One Visits Buckley SFB

CMSgt. John Alsvig, also known as the “Diamond One” visited Buckley Space Force Base, Feb. 15, 2024. His visit was significant for immersing himself in the mission support role of Space Base Delta 2 and connecting with other First Sergeants invited to join from the surrounding bases and units; F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Peterson & Schriever Space Force Base, and the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard.



During his visit, Alsvig held an All-Call for attending First Sergeants and engaged in discussions about the career field, upcoming changes, and recent developments within the profession. After sharing his valuable insight for the career field, he also opened up the conversation to a Q and A.



“The discussion today opened up my eyes to the enormous opportunity we have to continue strengthening the support we provide our Guardians as they do some very critical work for our nation,” remarked Alsvig. “We have some opportunities to tailor development modules specifically for United States Space Force support.”



After the meeting with the First Sergeants, Alsvig hosted a luncheon for them and then promptly began a base tour to familiarize himself with the SBD2 mission and provide support for it.



“Everytime I get a chance to engage with our First Sergeants in the field, it reinforces my passion for those that serve in these positions,” said Alsvig. “Whether diamond wearers or additional duties, our Air and Space Forces thrive when First Sergeants are around and being the First Sgt. Special Duty Manager is incredibly humbling and days like today remind me of the great responsibility that comes with the position.”

