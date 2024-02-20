Organizational day brings Fort Buchanan together

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Members of the Fort Buchanan workforce participated in the fiscal year 2024, 2nd quarter, installation town hall meeting at the Cabaña recreational area on Feb. 16.



"This is not a regular townhall meeting. This meeting takes special meaning because today is the day to share quality time and getting to know our workforce as we celebrate our organizational day," said Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander.



During the event, the installation leadership recognized several employees for their service and achievements.



"Today is a time to reflect on how lucky we are. At Fort Buchanan we have an important mission and a righteous purpose. It’s our job to serve as a readiness enabler platform for the U.S. Armed forces in the Caribbean,” added Moulton.



The purpose of the organizational day is to recognize the achievements, hard work, and dedication of the workforce and highlight the importance of Fort Buchanan’s mission of enabling holistic readiness for the total force.





During the day, every team participated of different events to include dominoes,

Volleyball, horseshoe, corn hole, pickle ball, table tennis, hula hoop, basketball, bocce ball,

Tennis, and home run derby. At the end of the competition, the Child and Youth Services team won the Organizational Day trophy.



"What we are doing here today is part of sustaining our readiness as an organization," added Moulton.



With an approximate annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve and the Navy Operational Support Center.



The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies located in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:02 Story ID: 464402 Location: PR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Organizational day brings Fort Buchanan together, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.