NMRC Black History Month Profile: Pepe Forbes

Photo By Tommy Lamkin | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Feb. 15, 2024) Pepe Forbes, a physical security specialist with Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), poses for a photo during a Black History Month recognition. (U.S. Navy photo by Tommy Lamkin/Released)

Throughout Black History Month, the Navy strives to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of the black Americans who shape our country. Pepe Forbes, a physical security specialist for Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), is one such person.



Forbes served in the Army as a military policeman, deploying as part of Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. He retired in 2016 as a master sergeant with 28 years of military service and has since worked as a government civilian. In 2020, he joined NMRC at the command’s Silver Spring location.



NMRC is a premier research facility with nearly 300 medical researchers and scientists that support fleet readiness and the greater DoD. Forbes supports research personnel as the command’s anti-terrorism officer and a physical security expert.



“Science had never been a big interest of mine,” Forbes remarked, “but since joining the command, I see how important personnel research work is to our service members, and to American citizens.”



Forbes’ responsibilities within NMRC include conducting vulnerability checks, evaluating security procedures and ensuring compliance with regulations of security program inspections. He is responsible for developing, implementing and operating the integrated anti-terrorism and force protection program aboard NMRC.



Earlier in February, Forbes shared some of his thoughts on the annual celebration of Black History Month.



“Black History Month is a time to reflect on the numerous contributions black Americans have made to this country,” said Forbes. “History is not confined to just one month; we must remember and understand throughout the year and every year the contributions of all races of people to this great country.”



Forbes also commented on the Navy’s efforts to recognize Black History Month each year, celebrating diversity in the workplace while promoting education.



“The Navy’s diversity allows broader input of experience and knowledge from different people and backgrounds,” Forbes added. “With that experience, our leadership can make better decisions and policies on every level to perform operations globally.”



Forbes was recently selected as the NMRC Junior Civilian of the Quarter. This is the second time he has received this recognition.



Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles, NMRC’s command master chief, described Forbes as critical to the safety of the command, and essential to advising leadership about safety concerns.



“Mr. Forbes is the backbone to the safety to our day-to-day functions through prevention efforts and collaborating with Garrison, [Army installation command] WRAIR [Walter Reed Army Institute of Research] and outside entities,” Jean-Gilles explained. “He is truly the unsung hero.”



Jean-Gilles also spoke highly of Forbes’ character and conscientiousness.



“Black History Month means paying homage to those before him; he recognizes that without the shoulders of the giants before him, he would not be where he is today,”



NMRC aims to recognize the historical and contemporary contributions of black service members and civilian staff within the DoD. Individuals like Forbes provide insight into the past, present, and potential roads ahead of the Navy and the nation.



