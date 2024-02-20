AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit

Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command command surgeon, Chief Master Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command command surgeon, Chief Master Sgt. Daneen Jeziorske, AMC medical enlisted force, and Senior Airman Jala Wheeler, 19th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, pose for a photo during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2024. During the visit, Swanson and Jeziorske had the opportunity to learn about the 19th MDG’s daily operations and engage with numerous Airmen across various career fields that contribute to preparing and maintaining medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command command surgeon, and Chief Master Sgt. Daneen Jeziorske, AMC medical enlisted force, were able to gain an inside look of the 19th Medical Group’s mission during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Feb. 12, 2024.



Swanson and Jeziorske had the opportunity to learn about the 19th MDG’s daily operations and engage with numerous Airmen across various career fields that contribute to preparing and maintaining medical readiness.



To start off the tour, Swanson and Jeziorske met with 19th MDG leadership and received an overview mission brief revolving around the 19th MDG’s responsibilities, key objectives, and accomplishments.



Swanson and Jeziorske continued the visit by getting an insider’s perspective in various medical departments inside the base clinic. They were able to engage with Airmen that worked in the education classroom, bioenvironmental, flight medicine, resource management, dental, mental health, pharmacy, and many more.



As Swanson and Jeziorske toured each department, they recognized outstanding performers in each section with an award or coining presentation.



Swanson facilitated an officer mentorship luncheon during her visit, allowing Airmen to seek insights and advice on her Air Force lifestyle and experiences. In the meantime, Jeziorske connected with enlisted members during her mentorship luncheon.



At the end of Swanson’s command team visit, they gained a deeper understanding of the 19th MDG’s capability providing responsive care and services to the base population and ensuring a fit and medically ready active-duty force.