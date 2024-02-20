Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit

    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit

    Photo By Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman | Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command command surgeon, Chief Master Sgt....... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command command surgeon, and Chief Master Sgt. Daneen Jeziorske, AMC medical enlisted force, were able to gain an inside look of the 19th Medical Group’s mission during a base visit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Feb. 12, 2024.

    Swanson and Jeziorske had the opportunity to learn about the 19th MDG’s daily operations and engage with numerous Airmen across various career fields that contribute to preparing and maintaining medical readiness.

    To start off the tour, Swanson and Jeziorske met with 19th MDG leadership and received an overview mission brief revolving around the 19th MDG’s responsibilities, key objectives, and accomplishments.

    Swanson and Jeziorske continued the visit by getting an insider’s perspective in various medical departments inside the base clinic. They were able to engage with Airmen that worked in the education classroom, bioenvironmental, flight medicine, resource management, dental, mental health, pharmacy, and many more.

    As Swanson and Jeziorske toured each department, they recognized outstanding performers in each section with an award or coining presentation.

    Swanson facilitated an officer mentorship luncheon during her visit, allowing Airmen to seek insights and advice on her Air Force lifestyle and experiences. In the meantime, Jeziorske connected with enlisted members during her mentorship luncheon.

    At the end of Swanson’s command team visit, they gained a deeper understanding of the 19th MDG’s capability providing responsive care and services to the base population and ensuring a fit and medically ready active-duty force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 14:55
    Story ID: 464383
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit
    AMC Command Surgeon explores 19 MDG’s mission during TLR visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    19th AW
    19th MDG
    Herk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT