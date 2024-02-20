Officials highlight professional accreditation during National Engineers Week

Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, and Ben Rohrbach (Far Left), Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division chief, recognize the newest licensed professionals affixed onto the “Registered Professional Personnel” board Feb. 20, 2024, at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 20, 2024) – To celebrate National Engineers Week, officials highlighted the importance of achieving professional accreditation and recognized the newest licensed professionals during a recognition ceremony today in the hallway where their nameplates are now affixed on the “Registered Professional Personnel” board.



“This is a big deal,” said Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, about the eight engineers that achieved their professional licenses. “There are lots of folks in all sorts of different fields that call themselves a professional in whatever that field is. Engineers are not unique, but it is a point of pride I think to be able to say we have professional standards.”



Green said the eight employees that have earned their professional engineering licenses have proven they meet the highest standards of engineering because the accreditation process requires that they apply themselves, show that they have experience and received mentorship, and passed a really difficult test.



“It is something to be commended for. And I think the long list of names and the fact we need to get a bigger board here is a testament to our organization,” Green said. “I congratulate you and would ask that you encourage other junior engineers coming up, share your experiences, what worked for you, how you got to this point, and continue to build this profession with more and more professional engineers in our organization.”



The newest inductees are Alex Calhoun, professional engineer in Kentucky; Allan Steele, PE exam in Tennessee; Paul Whiteman, PE exam in Kentucky; Brad Cressman, PE exam in Tennessee; Michael Rawetzki, PE exam in Alabama; AY John York, PE in Kentucky; Mike Light, PE in Tennessee; and Wyatt Sherry, PE in Tennessee.



Ben Rohrbach, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division chief, said the district’s licensed professionals provide vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with partners, and earn professional licenses so they can deliver high quality projects and programs, on time and within budget, safely for the American people.



“I just want to acknowledge the commitment demonstrated by each of you in pursuing and achieving professional licensure,” Rohrbach added. “I think you have demonstrated a commitment to your professional and personal growth, a commitment to the organization, and to the responsibility of being a professional engineer.”



Several of the members being recognized commented about their work, its impact on the district’s missions, and why they like the work they do for the nation.



Steele serves as an electrical engineer in the Civil Design Branch. He said his work is challenging and achieving the professional license demonstrates his competency in the engineering profession and provides opportunities for advancement.



“Professional development hours are required to keep my license active,” Steele explained about maintaining competency and supporting the projects he works on. “I’m exposed to the latest technologies that can be used to provide engineering solutions and methods for delivering projects.”



Rawetzki works as a civil engineer in the Hydrology and Hydraulics Branch. He said becoming a licensed professional engineer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers brings a sense of personal achievement and makes it possible to use the credentials as a pathway for advancement. But more importantly, he added, it establishes credibility and trust with the public.



“In my role, it’s important to establish trust with local communities in our area of responsibility in order to be viewed as a legitimate and trustworthy source of information,” Rawetzki said. “Professional licensure helps build credibility to communicate flood risk effectively.”



The Nashville District touches seven states and covers 59,000 square miles; its engineers provide collaborative water resource engineering solutions, world class public infrastructure management, and environmental stewardship within the Cumberland-Tennessee River Systems.



Founded by National Society of Professional Engineers in 1951, National Engineers Week is February 19–25, 2024. It is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.