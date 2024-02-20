Tulane NROTC Drill Meet Enhances Leadership Skills and Camaraderie

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas | 240209-N-GR847-1091 NEW ORLEANS(Feb. 9, 2024) Midshipmen from the Auburn University...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas | 240209-N-GR847-1091 NEW ORLEANS(Feb. 9, 2024) Midshipmen from the Auburn University Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) compete in squad basic at Tulane University's 50th annual Mardi Gras Drill Meet, Feb. 9. Naval Service Training Command supports 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC’s support includes Recruit training command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, the NROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command at Newport, Rhode Island and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - The 50th iteration of the Tulane Mardi Gras Drill Meet unfolded with precision and camaraderie in New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 9 to 11. Led by the Tulane University's Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program, the event brought together 31 schools from across the country.



The drill meet serves as a platform for cadets to highlight their proficiency in various military drills, including basic drill, exhibition drill, color guard, and inspection. Participants demonstrate their ability to execute commands with exactitude and coordination, reflecting the rigorous training they undergo as part of their NROTC program.



“Drilling fosters discipline,” said Adm. Craig C. Mattingly, Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC). “Discipline cultivates focus. Focus brings confidence that empowers leaders to navigate challenges. Confidence breeds competence. The culmination of these things paves the path to victory.”



Events like the Tulane NROTC Drill Meet are invaluable opportunities to hone essential skills that are critical in leadership roles. Beyond mastering drill movements, participants develop teamwork, leadership, and time-management skills, which are indispensable in the high-stakes environments the students will encounter in their military careers.



“The drill events give each program an opportunity to display the skills they [schools] have honed over the previous semester, and winning the individual categories and overall award are ideal bragging rights for any Midshipman or Cadet program,” said Cmdr. J.D Braun, Associate Professor of Naval Science at Tulane University. “This meet…is a rare chance for collegiate students, whether part of ROTC or Corps of Cadet programs, to meet in person and network. Many of the new friendships forged just in this event will come to mean a great deal in the years to come.”



While participants exercised their various skillsets during the meet. The Tulane NROTC program was able to see a year of planning come to fruition.



“What's unique about this event is that it's entirely planned and executed by our Midshipman Battalion,” said Braun. "Conducting this drill meet is a fantastic leadership opportunity for our Midshipmen and is invaluable in preparing our future officers for the challenges they'll face in the Fleet. Besides the lengthy planning, there are, of course, unexpected items that can arise during the course of the day. This requires quick decision-making and calm nerves, especially when you have 31 schools participating that all come to compete at the highest level.”



The Tulane NROTC Drill Meet left participants with newfound experiences, strengthened relationships, and a renewed sense of purpose in their journey towards becoming future officers of the military.



It also provided an opportunity to for participants to sample the unique culture of the New Orleans area.



“Many teams also march in a wide range of different parades that occur over the Mardi Gras season,” said Braun. “Many of the local Krewes are very military friendly, and it’s a valuable chance to connect with the local community and the many tourists that come to the area. We always seek to make this event open to friends, family, and anyone in the general public that is curious about the ROTC mission and a potential career as a future officer.”



NSTC supports 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy's Citizenship Development program. NSTC's support also includes Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, the NROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities, Officer Training Command at Newport, Rhode Island, and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide.



