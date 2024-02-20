Moody recognizes annual award winners

Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing and the 93rd Air Ground Operations...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing and the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing sing the first half of the U.S. Air Force Song at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2024. The song closed out the 2023 Annual Award Ceremony, an event to recognize the hard work of Moody AFB Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis) see less | View Image Page

The 2023 annual awards ceremony for Team Moody took place Feb. 16, 2024, to recognize the top military and civilian performers from the 23rd Wing and 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing.



For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 Airmen and teammates gathered in-person to attend the event and congratulate award recipients on their accomplishments and superior performance throughout all of 2023.



“The competition was fierce this year,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd WG commander. “If you look around the room, you're only seeing a small sample of what our Flying Tiger and Spartan team accomplished. I'll attribute these successes to the fact that we know who we are and what is required of us to meet the needs of the future fight.”



The theme for the event was the history of Moody Air Force Base, which includes a span of historic events leading all the way up to 2023 – to include the sacrifices the awards winners and nominees endured to continue the missions sets of both wings at Moody.



“We're the legendary Flying Tigers and Spartans, and we all know how we contribute to the mission,” said Chief Master Sgt. Williiam Nabakowski, acting 23rd WG command chief. “These Airmen gave it their all — no matter the circumstance, deployments, exercises or inspections — advancing change and optimization, refining the vision of our Air Force senior leaders, and setting the standard of how agile combat employment and expeditionary air base operations will be defined across the force.”



Earning an annual award is a high honor for an Airman that is designed to publicly show appreciation for their work and value for their achievements.



“As we reflect on your accomplishments in 2023, let's carry that momentum forward,” Sheets said. “Remember that what you do here echoes in missions far beyond our immediate surroundings. Your dedication will propel us forward, ensuring that we continue to be the greatest Air and Space Force in the world.”



Team Moody’s annual award winners will now compete against other winners from the different wings across 15th Air Force followed by Air Combat Command with the highest level of being recognized as one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.



The winners from the 23rd WG and the 93rd AGOW are:



23rd WG

Airman – Senior Airman Wyatt MacNeil

Noncommissioned Officer – Tech. Sgt. Guadalupe Corona

Senior Noncommissioned Officer—Senior Master Sgt. Jacoby Madden

Company Grade Officer – Capt. Devin Scott

Field Grade Officer – Maj. Christopher Valencia

Civilian Category I – Heather Patrick

Civilian Category II – Michael Weidner

Civilian Category III – John Brinkley

First Sergeant – Master Sgt. Russell Camiolo

Honor Guardsman – Senior Airman Erica Carias-Rodriguez

Volunteer – Staff Sgt. Afua Owiredu-Gyamera

Key Spouse – Callie Kryder

Team of the Year – 41st Rescue Generation Squadron Production

Parker Greene – Senior Airman Maria Shank



93rd AGOW

Airman – Airman 1st Class Megan Oldham

Noncommissioned Officer – Tech. Sgt. John Cruikshank

Senior Noncommissioned Officer- Master Sgt. Antonio Hill

Company Grade Officer – Capt. Olivia Lawson

Field Grade Officer – Maj. Gerald Mongomery

Flight Commander – Capt. Matthew Gilstad

Civilian Category I - Hovaness Oganesyan

Civilian Category II - Marcus Smith

Civilian Category III - Jovanna Gaines

Team of the Year – 18th Air Support Operations Group Bravo Team