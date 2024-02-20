A call to Pathfinders: Embark on your education journey

RAF ALCONBURY, England -- Education is an important factor in personal development for military members. Each person serving their country can receive tuition assistance and guidance to help them achieve their desired career goals.



Christopher “Chris” Klimovitz offers a guiding hand to anyone interested in pursuing higher education. Klimovitz serves as an Advanced Program and National Test Center Coordinator, adjunct professor of government and history for the University of Maryland Global Campus.



“What I love most about my job is meeting new students and chatting with them about their goals, plans, and what brings them to pursue their college degree,” said Klimovitz. “I like to build that personal connection with students because I want them to know that they can reach out to me, and I am here to assist.”



Drawing from his own experiences as a first-time college student, he is well versed in the world of higher education and is passionate about helping students achieve their education goals.



Klimovitz began his education journey in Baltimore, MD. He graduated high school at Sparrows Point High School and went to pursue his bachelor’s degree in Political Science at Lebanon Valley College. Afterwards, he completed his Public (Health) Policy master’s degree at Drexel University, International Relations master’s degree at Arcadia University, in conjunction with a graduate level study abroad program in International Relations at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.



The first thing he recommends for people is to stop by the Education Center to chat with staff. From there, enrollment is easy, and it’s time to start fulfilling a degree plan.



“I strongly encourage folks to start their education because it can serve as a Pathfinder,” said Klimovitz. “The road ahead may seem daunting, but there are folks like me who are here to assist you on that path. Please chat with me and I am happy to meet with you to get you started and be your advocate. In the end, an education can open many avenues, but it is up to you to first take those initial steps to start the process. I look forward to meeting you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:02 Story ID: 464302 Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A call to Pathfinders: Embark on your education journey, by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.