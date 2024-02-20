National Guard conducts PATRIOT Exercise

Courtesy Photo | Air National Guard Security Forces members participate in a mass casualty role play...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air National Guard Security Forces members participate in a mass casualty role play exercise at PATRIOT 24 exercise at Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, Camp Shelby, Mississippi Feb. 19, 2024. PATRIOT is a Domestic Operations disaster-response training exercise conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – A natural disaster can strike any time, and the National Guard, along with state and county emergency management agencies and industry partners, will conduct a disaster readiness exercise called PATRIOT, beginning February 18, 2024.



PATRIOT is a joint, interagency exercise, sponsored by the Air National Guard Bureau (ANGB), taking place at Camp Shelby, Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center and Camp McCain, Mississippi, February 18 – 22. It is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities in the same manner they would during disasters. This exercise will test the National Guard’s abilities to support response operations based on simulated emergency scenarios such as strong storms bringing high winds creating mass casualties, debris, and the need for Search and Rescue along with evacuations of injured. The National Guard, along with local, state and federal partners will be deployed to exercise venues at and around Camp Shelby practicing the response.



“PATRIOT provides Airmen and Soldiers a chance to focus and improve their skills in response to a natural or manmade disaster while working with federal, state and local partner agencies,” said Lt. Col. Sarah Ashley Nickloes, Exercise Director. “Training jointly allows National Guard members to provide a synergistic response to any disaster. The National Guard serves a dual role, to protect the homeland in addition to serving alongside the active duty forces across the globe when called upon.”



More than 300 civilians, volunteers and National Guard Airmen and Soldiers and Airmen over 20 states are supporting this year’s exercise. It will also include participating National Guard units from neighboring states, volunteer organizations and county emergency management agencies. The exercise provides the National Guard an opportunity to improve cooperation and relationships with its regional civilian, military and federal partners in preparation for emergencies and catastrophic events.