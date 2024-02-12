Kidd takes over as director of IMCOM-Training Directorate

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The United States Army Installation Management Command’s Training Directorate welcomed William G. Kidd as director during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony Feb. 7 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



As the ID-T director, Kidd will oversee 17 garrisons and Army Support Activities across four time zones in the continental United States in support of Training and Doctrine Command, Army Futures Command, the United States Military Academy and the Army War College.



Kidd stressed as ID-T director that taking care of Soldiers and families while enhancing their quality of life, in alignment with IMCOM’s four core competencies, is paramount.



“I don’t want them to worry about the work that we do in installation management,” he said. “I don’t want them to be concerned on how to take care of the buildings or the services. That’s our job, and I will commit myself to every waking moment that I have toward that effort so that they can do the job we asked them to do – to defend our nation.”



Kidd served for almost two years as IMCOM’s G4 Facilities and Logistics Director. He managed one of the largest public works funding portfolios in the Department of Defense, which is valued at almost $6 billion annually. His responsibilities crossed 17 time zones at 104 Army installations worldwide, encompassing over 900 million square feet of buildings on over 14.1 million acres of land.



As one of the Army’s subject matter experts on housing programs, Kidd developed the framework to assess the condition of the inventory and worked with the privatized housing companies to identify the funding needed to improve housing across the Army’s portfolio.



He led the Army’s initiative to improve maintenance of 87,000 privatized houses by implementing a comprehensive Quality Assurance Program that improved the responsiveness to residents and improved the safety, security, and quality of Army homes.



Before joining IMCOM, Kidd served as a Soldier and civilian with Forces Command, Eighth Army, Headquarters Department of the Army and over seven years with Training and Doctrine Command at the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Moore and as the deputy to the commander of the Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Novosel.



“First and foremost, Bill Kidd is a leader. He invests in his people, and he builds strong teams wherever he goes,” said Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, IMCOM commanding general, who presided over the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony. “Bill is undoubtedly the right leader, at the right time, to lead IMCOM-Training, supporting the senior commanders and leading garrison commanders across the directorate.”

