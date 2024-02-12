Celebrating National Engineers Week: Spotlight on Lauren McCord

Photo By Telly Myles | As we celebrate National Engineers Week, we turn our spotlight to Lauren McCord, a...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | As we celebrate National Engineers Week, we turn our spotlight to Lauren McCord, a Naval Architect at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion & Repair, USN, Newport News. Lauren’s journey in the field of engineering is not just about her achievements and technical skills, but also about the inspiration and guidance she received from her mentor. see less | View Image Page

Newport News, VA. As we celebrate National Engineers Week, we turn our spotlight to Lauren McCord, a Naval Architect at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion & Repair, USN, Newport News. Lauren’s journey in the field of engineering is not just about her achievements and technical skills, but also about the inspiration and guidance she received from her mentor.



Lauren, who has been with SUPSHIPNN for over a year, recalls a powerful piece of advice from her mentor, “You have the right stuff.” These words were not just a morale booster but a belief that she carried with her, fueling her determination and commitment towards her future.



Her mentor introduced her to new challenges, providing her with opportunities to hone her critical thinking skills, expand her technical knowledge, and improve her soft skills. Collaborating with diverse teams and navigating through these challenges, Lauren was able to grow both professionally and personally.



These experiences and opportunities played a pivotal role in Lauren securing a position at SUPSHIPNN. Reflecting on her journey, Lauren realizes that what seemed impossible just three years post-graduation, became a reality much earlier in her career than she had anticipated.



Lauren’s story is a testament to the power of mentorship and self-belief. It serves as a reminder to all budding engineers and professionals that they should never doubt their abilities. As Lauren’s mentor said, everyone has “the right stuff” and is exactly where they need to be to reach where they want to be.



As we continue to celebrate National Engineers Week, let’s take a moment to appreciate the mentors who guide us, the challenges that shape us, and the belief that propels us forward. Here’s to Lauren McCord and all the engineers who, like her, are making a difference with their “right stuff.”