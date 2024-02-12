Defense Health Agency Kicks Off Unlock Your Health Campaign in the National Capital Region

Courtesy Photo | On Feb. 20, the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region announced the start of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On Feb. 20, the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region announced the start of a health care awareness campaign titled Unlock Your Health. The campaign, which will run through May 2024, focuses on helping TRICARE beneficiaries understand health care services available to them and how to access care through the NCR’s military hospitals and clinics. see less | View Image Page

On Feb. 20, the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region announced the start of a health care awareness campaign titled Unlock Your Health. The campaign, which will run through May 2024, focuses on helping TRICARE beneficiaries understand health care services available to them and how to access care through the NCR’s military hospitals and clinics.



“We developed Unlock Your Health based on patient feedback and the questions they ask most often. Our goal with the program is to help beneficiaries learn about topics that are common to getting health care,” said Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, director, National Capital Region of the Defense Health Agency. “We designed Unlock Your Health to positively affect your access to care and the entire patient experience. Patients can look forward to learning about all their care options and what’s available to them.”



The DHN-NCR is reaching out directly to beneficiaries through improved patient communications to provide guidance that’s easy to understand to improve beneficiaries access to the services provided in the hospitals and clinics in the NCR.



Are you wondering how the campaign will roll out and what you’ll learn? Unlock Your Health targets TRICARE beneficiaries in the NCR in four phases.



Getting started

The first phase of the pilot campaign introduces you to some of the basics of getting started with TRICARE. Use the links and references provided in communications to learn about enrolling in a plan, making appointments, and how referrals work.



Exploring other covered services and options

Throughout March, the initial campaign will highlight the increased access to care options TRICARE offers you and your family. Look for communications materials that will help you understand how to get care via emergency room services, urgent care clinics, Doctors on Demand, and telemedicine. The second phase will also promote the services the MHS Nurse Advice Line offers.



Finding health care services

Phase three will provide an overview of how you can get important health care screenings, care, and preventive services. In April, watch for information about pharmacy, radiology, lab, and immunization services.



Using available resources

The final phase of Unlock Your Health will offer ways you can find the support you need, when you need it. You’ll learn to access tools that help you become a more aware military health care consumer. These resources include the Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinators (BCACs), Debt Collection Assistance Officers (DCAOs), Patient Advocates, and the JOES Patient Satisfaction Survey.