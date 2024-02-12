Firstie Flag preps seniors for 'future fight'

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – About 1,000 seniors took a significant step toward their roles as future officers during the Firstie Flag exercise at the U.S. Air Force Academy Feb. 9-10.



Firstie Flag is the Academy’s culminating exercise to prepare seniors or “firsties” for how their future U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force specialty codes will factor into future conflict with a great-power adversary. Cadets responded to an Indo-Pacific scenario in the roles they would play in their future jobs.



“I like to say that we’re creating the Velcro, so that later in their careers, the information and the big picture will stick,” said Maj. Megan Vaught, Firstie Flag primary lead. “Sometimes, it takes a few times hearing something to retain it. We are trying to create that Velcro early so that they can be ahead of their peers in their understanding of how the Joint and integrated force operates.”



Working together in space operations

As a future Guardian, Cadet 1st Class Anton Dahm worked with the space operations team during the exercise. The team confronted direct ascent anti-satellite missiles and co-orbital and cyber threats. They formulated a plan to counter the threats and presented it to the rest of their class. Communication, brainstorming and teamwork were major factors in the team’s success, Dahm said. As a Military and Strategic Studies major, Dahm was comfortable with the team’s planning but relied on Astronautical Engineering and Space Operations majors to understand the mission’s technical aspects, he said.



“Firstie Flag was a great opportunity to understand our future career fields and meet experts and future teammates,” said Dahm. “It also provided insight that will be essential in the coming years as we move through the tactical level of our careers into the operational and strategic levels. It is critical for us cadets to understand how their capabilities fit into the Joint environment.”



Preparing for roles in future potential conflicts

Cadets going into security forces and special forces career fields worked at Jacks Valley while others handled simulated situations in Integrated Air and Missile Defense and the Multi-Domain Laboratory. The exercise was based on a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command scenario, aligned with the National Defense Strategy.



Firstie Flag is a crucial component of the Academy’s instructional plan, said Col. Beth Makros, commandant of cadets chief learning officer. The exercise is designed to prepare seniors for potential conflicts, she said.



“Throughout their 47 months at the Academy, cadets are learning these skills,” Makros said. “Sometimes, it is in the classroom; other times, it is on the athletic field, in briefings or their summer programs. They are learning different skills that we are bringing together in an operational exercise. Firstie Flag shows cadets they never learned anything randomly. If you learned a concept in chemistry, that lesson has an application in the operational Air Force.”



U.S. Air Force Academy senior cadet flies a mission during the Firstie Flag exercise in the Multi-Domain Laboratory.U.S. Air Force Academy senior cadet flies a mission during the Firstie Flag exercise in the Multi-Domain Laboratory, Feb. 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)



Integrating various career fields and domains

More than 80 faculty and staff members, including air officers commanding, air mobility trainers, Dean of Faculty instructors and senior mentors from the graduate community provided education and training during the exercise. Throughout the exercise, cadets demonstrated clear communication, innovation, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and the ability to integrate communication among multiple domains.



“The intent and major learning point that we want them to get out of this is that it is important for us to integrate in the Air Force and the Space Force,” Vaught said. “We want them to think about how they will work with other people and rely on other career fields to accomplish the mission because it is impossible for us to do alone.”



The future of Firstie Flag

Firstie Flag is one of two culminating exercises the Cadet Wing holds to test cadets on what they learned. In the fall, the Commandant’s Challenge evaluates cadet skills across the Cadet Wing. Firstie Flag takes these skills to the next level. It introduces first-class cadets to their future jobs and their roles in the complexity of a future fight. Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks hopes to have similar events for cadets in each class eventually, Makros said.



“We plan to have a series of culminating events and exercises that will build on each other,” Makros said.

