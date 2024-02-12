PACIFIC OCEAN — Throughout all the organizations, committees and associations onboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the Second Class Petty Officer Association (SCPOA) is a group where Sailors can further their professional development and improve quality of life on the ship. Dedicated to improving morale for second classes, the SCPOA creates a safe space where E-5 Sailors can network, learn about resources and cultivate the values of a second class petty officer.

The SCPOA is a committee run by and for E-5s aboard the Abraham Lincoln. They host events with a focus on increasing camaraderie and meet every month to plan future events and discuss leadership opportunities.

“The idea behind the SCPOA is to broaden Sailors’ knowledge and boost morale,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Brittany Whitfield, the SCPOA president. “Many second classes don’t know all of the resources that are available to them and one of the things we do is show them all the tools that are now accessible to them.”

The SCPOA provides a wealth of opportunities for Sailors. They organize and sponsor events such as assisting with Sunday brunch to “relieve the food service attendants (FSA),” Chic-Fil-A sales, beach clean-ups, and collaborations with other organizations. For E-5s, these events provide a safe space to relax, talk, volunteer and learn from one another.

“My favorite part of being a member has been the peer-to-peer relationships I’ve made,” said Legalman 2nd Class Jerico Thornton, the SCPOA master-at-arms. “Legal is a small department with only eight Sailors, and three of them are khaki leadership. It’s nice to have a larger community with more second classes I can talk with.”

The SCPOA gives back to the ship through its events, but it’s also a place for second classes to learn what it means to be a leader in their work center this helps them acclimate to being a more impactful mentor, supervisor and team member.

“I originally joined two years ago to just be around other second classes and get a break from work,” said Thornton. “Now I meet with people outside my department to network and receive training on whatever I need clarification on. There are several leaders in the SCPOA and their experiences, skill sets and leadership styles are all different. It has been helpful for me to learn from them and take away the best aspects of their styles from each of them to improve and round out my own.”

Sailors can join the SCPOA by emailing a cabinet member, such as Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Scott Peacher, the SCPOA treasurer, who handles the membership process. Sailors are also welcome to attended general assemblies for a firsthand look of how things work before they commit to membership. Members either contribute $10 a month in membership fees to fund events or $75 a year, which includes an officially branded SCPOA shirt.

“If anyone has any questions — don’t be shy to ask what we’re about,” said Whitfield. “All Sailors are welcome to talk to us — everybody needs somebody.”

