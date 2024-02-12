Fisher House Scholarships for Military Children Program Application Deadline Quickly Approaching

Flyers for the Fisher House Scholarships for Military Children Program are available at the Commissary on board Fleet Activities (FLEACT), Yokosuka.



“We have an information table located in the front of the store,” said FLEACT, Yokosuka Commissary Store Director Daniel L. Smith. “The applications are located on that table along with additional information on the scholarship.”



According to the Military Scholar website, the intent ion of the program is that a scholarship funded through contributions be awarded annually for each commissary operated by the Defense Commissary Agency worldwide.



Each year, a minimum of one $2,000 scholarship is awarded at every commissary location where qualified applications are received.



More than one scholarship per commissary may be available based on response and funding.



The scholarship provides for payment of tuition, books, lab fees and other related expenses.



“These scholarships are exclusively for military family members, they are not open to the public,” said Smith. “Military family members face adversity with Permanent Change of Station moves, parents deploying and a host of other issues not faced by their counterparts in the civilian sector.



“This is a benefit for the military family, please take full advantage of the opportunity offered to you. To get to the top; everyone knows the key to success is having a solid education.”



The Scholarships for Military Children Program was created in recognition of the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and to celebrate the role of the commissary in the military family community.



The Scholarships for Military Children Program is primarily funded through the contributions of manufacturers and suppliers whose products are sold at military commissaries.



The Fisher House Foundation is involved with the Scholarships for Military Children Program. The Foundation volunteered to underwrite the administration of the program.



Applicants must be 23 years of age, or under and be a dependent, unmarried children under age 23 of active duty personnel, reserve, National Guard, retired service members, survivors of service members who died while on active duty or survivors of individuals who died while receiving retired pay from the military, to be eligible for a scholarship.



Dependent children of NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), Public Health Service, other federal or military related agencies or activities, or Department of Defense civilian employees are not eligible unless they meet the above requirement.



Applicants should ensure that they, as well as their sponsor, are currently enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) database and that they have a current dependent military identification card. The DEERS database will be the primary method of verifying eligibility.



Each application submission package must include:



The completed two-page application

High school applicants: transcript indicating a cumulative unweighted

GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale

College applicants: transcript indicating a cumulative unweighted GPA of 2.5 or above on a 4.0 scale

A short TYPED essay.

The deadline for submitting application packages is Feb. 28.



Applicants may submit their application at any commissary, however it is recommended that they submit the application where their sponsors normally shop or closest to where their sponsors live. It is the sole responsibility of the applicant to ensure the commissary receives the application.



For more information visit the FLEACT, Yokosuka Commissary and the Military Scholar website.



- Fleet and Family Support Center Yokosuka

