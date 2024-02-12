Marine Corps Base Hawaii Completes Soil Sample Collection at Pu’uloa Range Training Facility

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – From Feb. 14-15, 2024, Marines and civilians from Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Environmental Compliance and Protection Division, along with environmental experts from the State Department of Health Office of Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response, and scientists from University of Hawaii and Brigham Young University – Hawaii collected soil samples from across 3,000 feet of the shoreline perimeter of Pu’uloa Range Training Facility.



“We’re fortunate to have on-island experts helping us out and providing insight about how to do this right,” said Maj. Jeffry Hart, Director of MCBH’s Environmental Compliance and Protection Division. “Today’s effort, and really the SAP [sampling and analysis plan], were made possible through partnership.”



The collection of soil samples are the first step of a robust sampling and analysis plan that focuses on assessing the shoreline perimeter of PRTF for both the presence of munition constituents and potential off-site migration pathways. Over the two-day period, soil samples were collected, cataloged, sifted, and packaged for transport to an Environmental Protection Agency certified, on-island lab for processing and analysis.



The execution of the sampling and analysis plan at PRTF is the result of nearly a year’s worth of ongoing communication and collaboration with State elected officials, interagency partners, academia, and feedback from the Ewa Beach community that’s adjacent to the facility.



“We want to be good neighbors and we want to protect the environment. It’s a part of our mission, a part of our charter,” said Col. Jeremy Beaven, the commanding officer of the Marine Corps Base Hawaii. “I recognize the community is also concerned about the potential effects of the range on the environment, so this plan is here and it’s fairly robust. It’s being executed to help us understand our impacts on the environment.”



PRTF is the only location in the State where approximately 7,000 Hawaii-based Marines can conduct Annual Rifle Qualification. The facility also enables local and federal law enforcement agencies, and other military personnel from across the Joint Force to conduct small-arms marksmanship training and certification.



Connected media: photographs and video of the event can be found at the following links: https://dvidshub.net/r/i3wvp9 and https://dvidshub.net/r/oabxbu and https://dvidshub.net/r/ayi6uc.



