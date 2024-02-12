Marine awarded for outperforming peers across all USMC installations

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANITCO, Va. – A U.S. Marine was awarded as the Marine Corps Installations Command Marine of the Year for superior performance and demonstrated leadership skills, here, Feb. 9, 2024.



Lance Cpl. Marina Camponescki, a finance technician with Programs and Resources Department, Headquarters Marine Corps, was recognized for outperforming all other Marines across 25 Marine Corps installations.



“Camponescki continues to make an impact far beyond this organization,” said Maj. Gen. David W. Maxwell, the commanding general of MICICOM and who personally awarded her. “Not satisfied with her skills; always expanding her knowledge; she’s what we look for – every time – in every Marine.”



Many leaders had positive experiences and words for her character, reputation and capacity to do well as a leader of Marines, but her staff noncommissioned officer shared his experience with her.



“The decisions she makes within her personal and professional life are well thought out,” Gunnery Sgt. Corky O. Leebaert, National Capital Region finance office pay chief said. “She is the epitome of a young leader; she is smart, ambitious, compassionate and objective in her decision making.”



Camponescki explained that winning this award comes with responsibilities to set an example and maintain it for other Marines to follow.



“It’s an honor and a privilege that my leadership would even consider me for something so prodigious,” she said. “Winning Marine of the Year is a year’s worth of work put into four words; to hold a title so grand is extraordinary.”



Her chain of command commented on her consistent performance that surpasses her peer group.



“Without question, she possesses the character traits, maturity, and leadership to lead as a lance corporal of Marines and beyond,” Leebaert said. “She has earned the trust and confidence of her juniors as well as her peers and leadership.”



Prior to this award, she had also won Marine of the Quarter and Marine Corps Base Quantico Marine of the Year. When asked about what drives her to achieve, she simply said it is self-motivation.



“The only person that can make things happen for you is yourself,” she said, which echoes the sentiment of Marines taking control of their own career trajectory in the military.



“My overall goal doesn’t stop at Marine of the Year. I would also like to commission as a logistics officer,” she explained.



“You have all the regions, all the stations – everything the Marine Corps has – all 25 of them; all those Marines compete up through each of the levels,” Sgt. Maj. Jason B. Hammock, sergeant major of MCICOM said. “You’ve got each sergeant major gunning for their Marine and they all, hands down, voted her the best … that almost never happens.”



For her achievement, Camponescki was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Maxwell.



The ceremony concluded with an award citation and a unit congratulations to the Marine awarded.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:50 Story ID: 463997 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: HAVERHILL, MA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine awarded for outperforming peers across all USMC installations, by LCpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.