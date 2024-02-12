Army CID's Executive Protection Symposium Centers on Continuous Transformation

Photo By Keith Smith | Army CID Director Gregory. D Ford and Deputy Director Robert P. Tracy welcomed...... read more read more Photo By Keith Smith | Army CID Director Gregory. D Ford and Deputy Director Robert P. Tracy welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of continuous transformation, innovation and establishing enduring partnerships with a wide network of law enforcement stakeholders and military criminal investigative organizations. see less | View Image Page

Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division welcomed dozens of key Special Agents and protection staff for a three-day symposium this week focused on CID’s critical role in executive protection operations – ensuring the safety of key leaders within the United States Army and Department of Defense.



Army CID Director Gregory. D Ford and Deputy Director Robert P. Tracy welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of continuous transformation, innovation and establishing enduring partnerships with a wide network of law enforcement stakeholders and military criminal investigative organizations.



Sessions included CID’s Transformation, Protection Support, and multiple SWOT analysis group-breakout training sessions. In addition to the critical work being done, multiple soldiers from the protective intelligence branch were recognized for their exceptional performance.



CID’s Executive Protection directorate includes more than 400 assigned special agents, analysts, physical security specialists, and professional support personnel spread across three continents. Executive Protection provides dignitary protection for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of the Army, Chief of Staff of the Army, and over a dozen other protectees in domestic and overseas locations.



Army CID’s dignitary protection mission is supported by robust protective intelligence and threat management investigative capabilities.



CID is the Army’s premiere federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 locations worldwide responsible for felony criminal investigations and operations; war crimes and terrorism investigations, criminal intelligence collection and analysis; cybercrime investigations and operations; and multi-dimensional forensic support.



(SFC Cyrus, SFC Stanfill and SSG Passey received coins for exceptional performance supporting Army CID from CSM Whittington during the symposium)