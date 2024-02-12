Long range employee leaves service

It was a full house at the Staff Sgt. David Q. Douthit Gunnery Complex operations center as members of the community gathered to celebrate a member of the team’s dedicated service February 7, 2024. The honoree, Fred Siebee, is referred to by his peers as one of the cornerstones of the gunnery range’s operations, and his 44 years of service has garnered the praise of service members, his teammates and military leadership.



Before the ceremony, Siebee was showing another gunnery employee some of the nuances of a mapping program. That commitment to service was shown through the presentations of awards and commendations from peers and the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley leadership.



“He mentored me when I first started working on the ranges.” said Curtis Stanley, target device repair supervisor. “Now, I get to see his career come full circle as I come to take charge of the unit. He’s always showing us the right way to do things. ”I Just wanted Fred to know that we appreciate him… this place won’t be the same without him.” said garrison deputy commander, Steve Cruisenberry. “This gunnery complex is a special place, and he was a big part of it. It’s not just the training facility, not just the range, it’s the whole culture of the workplace and the team. Fred turned this place into someplace special. We are going to miss Fred so much, and I hope he enjoys his retirement.” Siebee stewarded the massive training footprint which hosted units from all over the world. The Douthit Gunnery Complex houses multiple components that integrate combined arms combat training in a dynamic environment. It includes the Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex, The Rock Training Range, Demon Stage Field and a recently renovated cantonment complex stretching over 77 acres. All these systems enable Fort Riley personnel to train modern air and ground combat units in an integrated and dynamic environment. The complex is named after Staff Sergeant David Quentin Douthit who served in the Gulf War. “I found my time here very enjoyable, and I really enjoyed with working with everyone…” Siebee said. “It’s been a true pleasure to serve.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:35 Story ID: 463958 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long Range Employee Leaves Service, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.