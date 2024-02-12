February's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Faith Hayes, an oral preventive assistant with the 21st Dental Squadron, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for February.



Hayes is an invaluable asset to the dental team said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ray Salazar, the 21st DS dental operations flight chief.



“Hayes excels in the 21st Dental Clinic,” Salazar said. “Due to her meticulous attention to detail, compassionate patient care and proactive approach to maintaining a high standard across the board.”



Her responsibilities include doing routine dental cleanings and annual dental examinations, while providing patients with information and clarity about proper dental hygiene. Hayes says that she is dedicated to improving people’s experience with dental clinics.



“Being able to transform the attitude of a patient who may have had a negative encounter in the past, so that they leave feeling grateful and enthusiastic is of utmost importance,” Hayes said. “This is my mission and my passion, I am dedicated to delivering exceptional care to our service members and consistently making a positive impact on their lives, one smile at a time.”



Hayes is one of only 10 highly skilled dental assistants that were selected this year to participate in the Air Force Dental Hygiene Training Scholarship Program. The two year program recruits and educates qualified active duty dental assistants to become licensed dental hygienists.



Prior to joining the Air Force, Hayes worked as a dental assistant in the civilian sector. She enlisted in 2018, and was stationed at Aviano Air Base in Italy from 2018 to 2020 and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina from 2020 to 2022 before coming to Peterson Space Force Base in December 2022.



In her free time, Hayes enjoys exploring Colorado’s hidden treasures and sharing her travel experiences with her friends and family.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:15 Story ID: 463956 Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, February's Outstanding Performer, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.