U.S. collaborates with allies, partners at Saudi-led Spears of Victory exercise

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Airmen, Royal Air Force members and Royal Saudi Air Force members pose for a group photo during the Spears of Victory Exercise hosted by the Royal Saudi Air Force at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 12, 2024. Exercises such as Spears of Victory provide involved nations the opportunity to improve interoperability on aerial operations and highlight their ability to integrate and activate a global coalition. The Royal Saudi Air Force hosted the regularly-scheduled exercise Feb. 4-15. (U.S. Air Force photo)

KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, Saudi Arabia – Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and experts across the fields of command and control, security forces, and other critical operations deployed to the Royal Saudi Air Force’s Spears of Victory exercise Feb. 4-15, at King Abdulaziz Air Base.



Spears of Victory includes eight countries and is one of the largest multinational exercises hosted by a U.S. partner in the region. The exercise provides opportunities to develop tactical proficiency, improve interoperability, strengthen military relationships and increase flexibility to address existing and emerging threats.



The multilateral exercise builds confidence by familiarizing operators with a wide array of aircraft in various contingency scenarios.



“Exercises like Spears of Victory are critical to ensuring we can best protect our respective countries and provide regional stability,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) and Deputy Combined Forces Air Component Commander. “We are thankful to our Royal Saudi Air Force partners for hosting an incredible hands-on training opportunity where we can improve how we work together and our ability to confront any challenge.”



Imagery from Spears of Victory is publicly available through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT.