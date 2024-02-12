U.S. collaborates with allies, partners at Saudi-led Spears of Victory exercise

KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, Saudi Arabia – Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and experts across the fields of command and control, security forces, and other critical operations deployed to the Royal Saudi Air Force’s Spears of Victory exercise Feb. 4-15, at King Abdulaziz Air Base.
Spears of Victory includes eight countries and is one of the largest multinational exercises hosted by a U.S. partner in the region. The exercise provides opportunities to develop tactical proficiency, improve interoperability, strengthen military relationships and increase flexibility to address existing and emerging threats.
The multilateral exercise builds confidence by familiarizing operators with a wide array of aircraft in various contingency scenarios.
“Exercises like Spears of Victory are critical to ensuring we can best protect our respective countries and provide regional stability,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) and Deputy Combined Forces Air Component Commander. “We are thankful to our Royal Saudi Air Force partners for hosting an incredible hands-on training opportunity where we can improve how we work together and our ability to confront any challenge.”
Imagery from Spears of Victory is publicly available through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT.
