Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy to Attend February Community Representation Initiative Meeting

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The Navy will be participating in the next Community Representation Initiative (CRI) meeting on Feb. 15, 2024.
    Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command; Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill; and various subject matter experts will attend the meeting, along with representatives from the Hawaii Department of Health and Environmental Protection Agency. The Navy will discuss water quality, its Extended Drinking Water Monitoring plan, and give an update on its mission to safely decommission the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).
    The meeting is available to view online and will be streamed live on channel 54.
    When: Thurs. Feb. 15, 5:00-8:00 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time
    OleloTV Stream: https://olelo.org/54
    Zoom link: http://tinyurl.com/redhillcri
    The Navy looks forward to meeting with the elected members of the CRI and discussing closure and drinking water safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 23:34
    Story ID: 463924
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy to Attend February Community Representation Initiative Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engagement
    CRI
    Red Hill
    transparent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT