Navy to Attend February Community Representation Initiative Meeting

The Navy will be participating in the next Community Representation Initiative (CRI) meeting on Feb. 15, 2024.

Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command; Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill; and various subject matter experts will attend the meeting, along with representatives from the Hawaii Department of Health and Environmental Protection Agency. The Navy will discuss water quality, its Extended Drinking Water Monitoring plan, and give an update on its mission to safely decommission the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).

The meeting is available to view online and will be streamed live on channel 54.

When: Thurs. Feb. 15, 5:00-8:00 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time

OleloTV Stream: https://olelo.org/54

Zoom link: http://tinyurl.com/redhillcri

The Navy looks forward to meeting with the elected members of the CRI and discussing closure and drinking water safety.

