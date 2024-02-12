Death of a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier died as the result of a non-combat related incident at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 11, 2024.



Lt. Col. Troy E. Bartley, 57, was a dietician assigned to the 3rd Medical Command (Forward), 1st Theater Sustainment Command.



Bartley, from Alton, Illinois, joined the Army in February 2003. He attended the Army Medical Officer Basic Course before joining the 325th Medical Hospital in Independence, Missouri. He served subsequently in roles that included dietician, company commander, brigade executive officer, and battalion commander, before joining the U.S. Army Central and 1st Theater Sustainment Command team forward in Kuwait in July 2023, as a dietician supporting troops deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



“We lost a husband, father, friend, expert, and leader from this terrible tragedy,” said Col. Thomas A. McMahan, commander of 3rd Medical Command (Forward). "It is hard to lose a member of our Army family, and as we mourn together, we send our deepest sympathies to his family.”



His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal.

