USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (HWW), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Marines Play Crucial Role in Military Readiness of Morocco

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Marines from the Hershel “Woody” Williams (HWW) Marine Detachment, Task Force 61/2.6, executed a subject matter expert (SME) exchange with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) during a visit to Morocco in October 2023. The exchange aimed to augment their long-standing ties and enabled the Marines and the FAR to build upon the past creation and implementation of the Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA) program within Morocco. SME exchanges show II Marine Expeditionary Force’s (MEF) commitment to enduring relationships with foreign partners.



Morocco hosted the EOD team from the HWW Marine Detachment during their bilateral engagement. The SME exchange centered on continuing the application of protocols and increasing awareness of improvised explosive devices (IED) through classroom-based instruction.



The creation of the HMA Program in the past, provides EOD Marines a consistent foundation of shared military interest and action, from which they are able to conduct SME exchanges. Although the current SME exchange and past contributions to the Moroccan HMA program are separate, awareness of the HMA program is paramount to understanding how the EOD Marines interact with the FAR today.



“Enhancement of operational capabilities, promotion of high international security standards, facilitation of the exchange of best practices and expertise in neutralizing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) as well as other similar threats, have been the highlights of the SME exchange this evolution,” said Captain Mahdi Techbibi, the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces EOD Company Commander. When asked about strategic benefits gained and observed, he stated, “This collaboration has also contributed to strengthening diplomatic and military relations between Morocco and the United States, thereby fostering future cooperation in various strategic and security domains.”



The HMA program has yielded over a decade’s worth of consistent training by participants in Morocco. The HWW EOD Marines from 8th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), II MEF, headquartered in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina has a substantial stake in the program, having conducted the HMA Morocco mission over a dozen times over a six-year period, from 2017-2022.



EOD Marines wrote three levels of the four-level program (consisting of three phases) curriculum that would be applied for the FAR annually, linking the training to present day. Participants curated training specifically for the Moroccan military, signifying the commitment to the program by the Marines who authored the material.

The work the EOD Marines do is built on a deep relationship that has taken time and trust built throughout the years. The Marines, through their dedication to aiding in the Morocco mission, have specifically designed a curriculum and tailored it to the partner forces needs and existing capabilities, ultimately saving lives and furthering the FAR capabilities in the future.



Techbibi spoke highly of the training value, stating, “The exchanges and collaboration with experienced professionals (EOD Marines) have significantly enhanced the trainees' skills in the training program. This interaction has allowed the trainees to benefit from the practical expertise and sharp knowledge of seasoned professionals.”

With the SME exchange complete, the EOD Marines of 8th ESB are focused on the future iterations of HMA program implementation and continuing to provide crucial training through the program. The EOD Marines will continue to produce performance-based results, strengthening this strategic bilateral relationship and solidifying the value.



“The EOD Marines play a crucial role in enhancing the military readiness of Morocco by providing specialized expertise. Their collaboration with the Moroccan Armed Forces contributes to improving operational capabilities and responsiveness to current security challenges, thereby strengthening national security,” said Techbibi. “By sharing their know-how and providing cutting-edge training, the EOD Marines contribute to the education and professional development of the Moroccan Armed Forces, enhancing their technical skills and understanding of best practices in security and defense. This collaboration also strengthens bilateral ties between Morocco and other international partners, paving the way for future collaborations in strategic and security-related areas, promising a bright future for the Moroccan Army in terms of modernization, professionalism, and enhanced defense capability.”



Marines attached to the USS HWW were deployed as Task Force 61/2.6 in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

