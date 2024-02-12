Ride of the Infantry

Blades from UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters beat the air of an open landing zone in North Macedonia with grassy debris frantically flying into the sky and Soldiers crouched in anticipation for the order to load the aircrafts. The order to “mount up” penetrates through the deafening sounds of the helicopters, sending the infantry Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard’s Alpha “Attack” Company, 2nd Battalion 135th Infantry Regiment into the belly of the aircrafts. Taking flight, the helicopters seemingly defy the laws of physics as they ascend with Soldiers prepared to dismount into the training mission environment of North Macedonia during Immediate Response 23.



“We had the pleasure of air movements almost any time we requested them, air insertion into our training scenarios, and the added security of dedicated [medical evacuation] if we needed it,” said Army Capt. Samuel Dose, Alpha Company commander. “They came ready to train and willing to partner with us whenever possible.”



From May 19 - June 02, 2023, Soldiers from Alpha Company partnered with foreign nations while conducting the exercise at Krivolak Training Area, in North Macedonia. The multinational training exercise, known to troops simply as IR23, is meant to deploy a combat-credible force, draw equipment from the Army prepositioned stocks, and train with foreign militaries. Soldiers of Alpha Company conducted training throughout the exercise with Albanian, Kosovar, and North Macedonian forces, providing a unique tactical experience for all Soldiers involved.



“I was able to dive in and learn about the civilian cultures and their military. While some things correlated to ours there is so much that differs, and it amazed me,” said Army Pfc. Ethan Reddy, an infantry Soldier assigned to Alpha Company. “We also got to learn about military [standard operating procedures] and how they are different from country to country. I am beyond grateful that North Macedonia got to be my first overseas experience within the military, it truly taught me so much during such a short period of time.”



Sitting side-by-side in the belly of the CH-47 Chinook helicopter, Soldiers prepare themselves for their mission. As the helicopters descend, the blades beat heavily against the air, barely slowing as the wheels brush the ground. Infantry Soldiers spill from the helicopters, settling into their positions preparing themselves to move onto their objective.



“Our training in North Macedonia was a unique experience. Working with local partners and contractors to create ranges and training areas that, for the most part, did not exist before gave us a challenge as well as tremendous opportunity,” said Dose. “The challenge was to replicate what is typically done for us at more developed training areas such as Minnesota’s Camp Ripley. The opportunity was being handed an almost blank slate for us to make what we wanted. [North Macedonian, Kosovar, and Albanian forces] added value to our training and worked alongside our Soldiers and leaders in planning defense, counterattack, and reconnaissance operations.



Infantry Soldiers tactically maneuver into place after securing the objective, team leaders checking their Soldiers, squad leaders sending up reports to the platoon sergeant, and the platoon leader communicating with the commander. All the while, Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Albania lay in the prone in buddy teams, beginning their watch.



“This was my third time on an overseas training mission in Europe and they never cease to surprise me on how they are willing to better themselves by not only learning from the U.S. and Allies,” said Army 1st Sgt. Joshua Riviere, Alpha Company senior enlisted leader. “But also sharing their knowledge on what makes them formidable on their home front.”



The overall success of IR23 can be contributed to the development of the Infantrymen leading up to a mission such as this.



“Enlisted members train, putting plans into action,” said Riviere. “Training builds proficiency, ensuring that when faced with a mission or challenge, a baseline of knowledge is available to rely on. When the U.S. and allies are able to train together, we can pool that knowledge, and all enhance our proficiency.”



The helicopters disappear from view, becoming mere specks on the horizon. Soldiers begin their assault onto the objective, maneuvering out of the landing zone. The rolling, grassy area settles, once more becoming a tranquil field.



“These partnerships build relationships critical to lasting peace not only in Europe but when facing a foe in foreign soil, a trust has already been established,” added Riviere. “Operation Inherent Resolve was without question a win-win for both the United States but also our partner nations in the European theatre.”

