    1SBCT Day in the Life Series: Signal Intelligence Analyst (35N)

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Story by 1st Lt. Taylor Graham 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – From years of horseback riding to becoming a lab technician, one Raider Brigade Soldier found herself in the same position as both her grandfather and father – a U.S. Army Soldier, eager and ready serve.

    Pfc. Athenia Yeaw, a signal intelligence analyst assigned to 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined the Army seeking a challenge, better career opportunities, and a chance to see the world.

    Yeaw is from Salado, Texas, where she spent her time riding horses and working as a lab tech before choosing to serve.

    “I am third-generation Army,” said Yeaw. “My dad was an aviator, and my grandpa was in the field artillery. So, I guess you could say it runs in the family.”

    Yeaw’s day-to-day work as an intelligence analyst usually consists of maintenance of vehicles, equipment, and intel system training.

    “I’ve been given a lot of mentorships in this unit,” said Yeaw. “The leaders bring me up to speed in a manner that promotes respect and open dialogue to ask more questions. I always feel encouraged to learn more.”

    Nevertheless, her company commander, Capt. Sawyer Gardenhour, shares just as much enthusiasm in developing and mentoring the junior Soldiers in Delta Company.

    “Getting the opportunity to spend time with exceptional Soldiers like Pfc. Yeaw is one of the most rewarding parts of my job’” said Gardenhour. “She is the first to volunteer, always has a positive attitude, and has continuously displayed growth as a Military Intelligence professional and Soldier.”

    Aside from enjoying her time training as a Raider in the Brigade, she enjoys military history, long-distance running, and horseback riding while residing in Colorado.

    Yeaw says that choosing to serve was the best thing she could’ve done for herself. She is constantly pushed to the limit, both physically and mentally, and continues to challenge her disposition and outlook on life.

    -30-

