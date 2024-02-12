Aerial reenlistment ceremony for YPG's Scaife

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Kwame Scaife of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Airborne Test Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Kwame Scaife of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Airborne Test Force reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the country by signing up for another three years. YPG Chaplain Ryan Pearse officiated in the back of a C130 aircraft, with his words echoing throughout the aircraft. see less | View Image Page

Amidst the roar of engines and the gusts of wind, jumpers from the esteemed Airborne Test Force (ATF) witnessed the remarkable reenlistment ceremony of fellow soldier, Staff Sgt. Kwame Scaife.



The ceremony took place Tuesday, Feb. 13 inside a C-130 aircraft soaring through the skies high above U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).



Scaife, who has served 15 years in the U.S. Army, reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the country by signing up for another three years. YPG Chaplain Ryan Pearse officiated, with his words echoing throughout the aircraft.



Afterwards, both Scaife and Pearse parachuted out.



Master Sgt. Donald Bullock, ATF NCOIC, said afterwards that this type of ceremony is common for an airborne unit adding that, “this is the first time in the year that I have been here that this has happened.”