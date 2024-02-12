Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial reenlistment ceremony for YPG's Scaife

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Story by James Gilbert 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Amidst the roar of engines and the gusts of wind, jumpers from the esteemed Airborne Test Force (ATF) witnessed the remarkable reenlistment ceremony of fellow soldier, Staff Sgt. Kwame Scaife.

    The ceremony took place Tuesday, Feb. 13 inside a C-130 aircraft soaring through the skies high above U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).

    Scaife, who has served 15 years in the U.S. Army, reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the country by signing up for another three years. YPG Chaplain Ryan Pearse officiated, with his words echoing throughout the aircraft.

    Afterwards, both Scaife and Pearse parachuted out.

    Master Sgt. Donald Bullock, ATF NCOIC, said afterwards that this type of ceremony is common for an airborne unit adding that, “this is the first time in the year that I have been here that this has happened.”

