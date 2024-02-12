NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Contracting Team assists in CVN-22 Recovery Efforts

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller | 231225-N-GR718-1542 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller | 231225-N-GR718-1542 YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander Task Group 73.6 from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE conduct pre-dive checks onboard USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) during the ongoing CV-22 Osprey recovery efforts. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. Locating and recovering the eighth Airman onboard the CV-22 remains the primary effort. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller) see less | View Image Page

On November 29, 2023, a United States Air Force CV-22B Osprey from Yokota Air Base, Japan was involved in an aircraft mishap while performing a routine training mission off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan with eight Airmen aboard.



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka’s contracting team (C243) out of Site Okinawa received requests from CTF-75 and CTF-73 to provide contractual assistance with the onsite recovery efforts. The two units then drafted and submitted a requirements package to the contracting team for review.



“The C243 team has a history of supporting CTF-75 on many endeavors, and when the requirement was submitted, we had much interest among the contracting team,” said Lead Contracting Specialist Willie Harris.



The contract allowed boots on the ground to provide on-the-spot payments to local vendors for services and supplies needed by the Navy’s recovery teams. In return, recovery teams were able to use forklifts, cranes, and storage units. In addition, the teams were granted sea and pier access and clearance to transport gear and personnel through the air.



“The efforts of Site Okinawa’s contracting team illustrates the importance and value of working within laws and regulations to help NAVSUP missions partners obtain the supplies and services necessary to accomplish their missions around the globe,” said Harris.



The NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Okinawa contracting team worked through January to ensure mission partner expectations were met and that the contractors involved were compensated for their resources and time. After more than 40 days of intensive search, rescue, recovery, and salvage efforts, the U.S. Military concluded recovery operations.



