Harlem Globetrotters visit Naval Support Activity Bethesda/Walter Reed

With the faint sound of “Sweet Georgia Brown” playing in the background, a couple of Harlem Globetrotters stopped by Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB), home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on Feb. 12 to spread some cheer and share a little bit of their basketball prowess with patients, their families, and staff on base.



Harlem Globetrotters Justin “X-Over” Tompkins and Joey “Hot Rod” De La Rosa signed autographs, gave out souvenirs, and showed off their ballhandling skills to those who came by Building 62’s Warrior Café on NSAB/Walter Reed to see them.



Tompkins, a 4’ 6” guard who often sports a red, white and blue headband, is the second-shortest player in Globetrotter history (the shortest is his 4’ 5” older brother and current Globetrotter Jahmani “Hot Shot” Swanson). A native of New York where he learned his streetball skills, X-Over signed red, white and blue headbands, similar to the one he wears during games, for his fans at Walter Reed while thanking them for their service and sacrifices, as did the 7’ 1” De La Rosa.



A Bronx native, De La Rosa attended St. John’s University before being selected as a Globetrotter. “Basketball means a lot to me, but so does building relationships and creating moments,” the power forward has been quoted as saying. “The Harlem Globetrotters have given me a platform on and off the court where I can share my love of basketball through moments with others.” And that’s what he did at Walter Reed, as he helped those who came out to see him and X-Over, spin a basketball on their fingers and do other skills for which the Globetrotters are globally noted.



“To be a Harlem Globetrotter means I get to share my love for basketball and spread joy to kids and others,” X-Over has said.



Those who attended the Globetrotters’ visit to NSAB/Walter Reed expressed their appreciation to them for making a stop on base, which was made possible with assistance from Operation Homefront.



NSAB Commanding Officer, Navy Capt. Alan Christian, and Walter Reed Chief of Staff Navy Capt. (Dr.) Kelly Elmore attended the event to welcome the Globetrotters to the base and medical center.