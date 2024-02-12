Fort McCoy NCO Academy Battle Staff NCO Course students hold first combined arms rehearsal for calendar year 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students participate Jan. 31, 2024, in the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO)...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students participate Jan. 31, 2024, in the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy’s Battle Staff NCO Course combined arms rehearsal event at the academy at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Fort McCoy NCO Academy holds several sessions of the Battle Staff NCO Course throughout each fiscal year at Fort McCoy. The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The first class of Soldiers in calendar year 2024 at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy’s Battle Staff NCO Course held their course finale’s combined arms rehearsal Jan. 31 at the academy at Fort McCoy.



The future enlisted leaders of the Army Reserve, National Guard, and active-component units who were in the course combined their experience from the course to hold the rehearsal.



“(This) is the culminating event for the … course,” said Master Sgt. David Shimota, course director for the Battle Staff NCO Course. “It synchronizes what the students have been doing over the last 22 days here at Fort McCoy. … One of the one of the main points of having the combined arms rehearsal is to synchronize each battalion, so that way then the brigade can understand exactly what’s going on. It also gives the picture to the other battalions on what’s going on across the entire battle space.”



As part of the rehearsal, two special guests were also present from the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment (3-340th), 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade. This included 3-340th Commander Lt. Col. Brian Corbin, and the unit’s senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Zwolinski.



“Having the command teams from installation come over and kind of cycle through gives a different perspective for students,” Shimota said. “(It provides) how it looks from an outsider's perspective, and what a battalion commander … would be looking for.



“Having that partnership with other units here on Fort McCoy is very important for the Battle Staff Course,” Shimota said.



Throughout the rehearsal, students went through their part in reporting activity. Then at the end, all the students received extensive feedback on how they conducted the rehearsal from Corbin first, and then Zwolinski.



Shimota said overall, this course is beneficial for all the Soldiers involved because it immerses them in an environment of what a battalion-lever battle staff NCO will have to know and contribute in the planning process, and more.



The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s course description further details what students learn.



“The course provides technical training that is relevant to missions, duties, and responsibilities of an assigned battle staff NCO at the battalion and above echelons,” the description states. “NCOs attending the course will be assessed on their ability to write, depict graphics, facilitate a brief, and contribute to the military decision-making process.”



The Army’s NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, available at https://www.ncoworldwide.army.mil, further defines what Soldiers learn while attending the course.



“The Battle Staff NCO Course is 175 total hours, covers 30 lessons with 10 overarching topics throughout the foundations, mission command, military decision-making process, and combined arms rehearsal modules,” a course pamphlet at the website states. “The course provides training that is relevant to missions, duties, and responsibilities assigned to staff NCOs working in

battalion and higher positions, both on the battlefield and in garrison environments.”



The Fort McCoy NCO Academy holds several sessions of the Battle Staff NCO Course throughout each fiscal year at Fort McCoy.



The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.”



