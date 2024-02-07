AADD: Saving Lives One Ride at a Time

SUMPTER SMITH JNGB, Ala. – Did you know? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of 37 people in the United States die every day in drunk-driving crashes.



According to Tech Sgt. William Gunter, a member of the 117th Intelligence Squadron (IS) and the coordinator of the 117th Enter the Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AAD) program, there is an easy solution for military members to avoid taking unnecessary risks involving alcohol impaired driving.



Gunter says most active-duty Air Force bases have this program in place, but there was a bit of a separation from the active-duty world and the Air National Guard. “There was a need at our base, and we’ve been fortunate enough to meet that need to [help] drop the numbers significantly and ensure everyone is safe and everyone is covered,” said Gunter.



Gunter explained that in order to bring the AADD to the 117th, it took a bit of roadwork to get it finalized and operational. “We went through around three months of trial and error on paper. We ran through our first sergeant, our chief, and our commander who all helped us see those potholes and ditches in the plan,” he said. “We kicked off the program at the Enlisted Awards Banquet in August of 2022 and have been active every weekend and at every base event since then.”



There are two additional administrators for the program. Senior Airman Sydney Friedman and Senior Airman Brittney Riddle, both members of the 117th IS, assist with handling the phone calls, organizing rides and volunteers, and run the day-to-day operations.



“If you’re military and you call the base representative, they’ll organize a ride very similarly to the popular ride share programs. The main difference is that this is completely free for any military member that wants to use it,” Gunter said. “Once we receive the call, we contact a driver in the area. Even though we cover such a wide variety of areas, 30 miles in any direction around the base, we have it separated in quadrants so that it keeps the range of drivers within 15 to 20 minutes.”



In addition to the swift response, the program is 100% confidential. “We don’t want anyone who is in the situation that needs a ride to not take the ride because they fear of repercussions,” he said. “All of our drivers sign a confidentiality agreement. We’ll ask general questions like ‘Where are you, where are you going, how many people are riding with you, and do we need to get there quick’ should a member be in a situation that they need to get out of quickly. We’ll never ask for their name.”



In order to maintain that confidentiality, the driver is told a general description of the individual calling, and the rider is given a description of the vehicle picking them up. All the rider has to do is show the driver their CAC to verify military status and they’re on their way home. Additionally, Gunter mentioned that in dire situations, they can and have someone’s car delivered home in the event that they have to be somewhere first thing the next morning.



While the AADD is committed to getting people home safe, they do have their limiting factors. “We describe the program like Alabama National Guard Educational Assistance Program (ANGEAP). It’s there for military personnel, but it’s almost like a benefit of last resort. The reason we say that is because we have few finite resources. This isn’t something where we’ll take you the bar, this is to make sure we get our people home safe, or that we get our people out of a situation they need for whatever reason, whether that be that they don’t have money in the bank account for Uber, the app won’t download, whatever the situation.”



So how does someone use the service? According to Gunter, “Everything we do can be found within the USAF Connect app under the Family Resources tab in the 117th page. It is titled AADD, and will give some information about us, how to get into contact with us, and how to call the number. The number is monitored from 2100-0300 Friday and Saturday Nights, and for special wing and squadron events that we are asked to be at.”



If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, a member can reach out to Gunter, Friedman, and Riddle, or they can call the number during normal operating hours and request to become a volunteer. The volunteer will then be asked to fill out a connection sheet, followed by an interview. Anyone can join the team of 28 existing volunteers regardless of being full time or a Drill Status Guardsman. “We won’t call you every single weekend, we understand everyone has lives. We appreciate everyone’s time who contributed to this program.” said Gunter.



“I’d like to stress the confidentiality. It doesn’t matter if you’re a redshirt to a colonel, this is a resource that is available to you. We have volunteers for a reason, it’s been utilized in the past and we would like to see people continue to use it,” Gunter said. “I’d like to give a shoutout to Riddle and Friedman.



Both have been outstanding troops, especially serving at the airman rank. They’ve gotten a ton of experience running and managing a program, they’ve been outstanding with their volunteer hours and with recruiting to the program and running the program. They’ve been a godsent and I couldn’t have done this program without them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 08:42 Story ID: 463641 Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AADD: Saving Lives One Ride at a Time, by SSgt Nicholas Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.