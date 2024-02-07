117th Airman, Beats Army, Wins Alabama Best Warrior Competition

SUMPTER SMITH JNGB, Ala. – It was a series of firsts. For the first time in Alabama State History, Air National Guardsmen competed in the Alabama Best Warrior Competition. One of them decided to win the whole thing!



Tech. Sgt. John “Logan” Payne, a member of the Command Post, won NCO of the Year in the Alabama NCO division.



The Best Warrior Competition is an action-packed five-day event with multiple events each day. These include the Army Combat Fitness Test, Land Navigation, Call for Fire, Stress Shooting, a 12-mile ruck march, and many more.



The victory was especially impressive when you consider the events are not what our Airmen typically see. “Shooting, Land Navigation, and Calling Artillery Fire. I‘ve never had any experience with any of those things, maybe minimal shooting but never in a competitive environment,” Payne said. “I wanted to perform well but it was all new to me.”



Although Payne wasn’t familiar with the events, he isn’t a stranger to tough competitions. He began stair-stepping through grueling races. First a half marathon, then a 50k, followed by a 50-mile race, and finally a 100-mile race. Payne was ready for his next challenge. “After doing the 100-mile race, it became his obsession and addiction,” Payne explained. “I needed that next challenge, and I wasn’t immediately interested in doing another 100-mile race.”



That next challenge came from being in the right place at the right time. “We had a new Chief come into the Command Post, Chief Cook, who for the past couple years has been the 117th and Air National Guard POC for the Alabama Best Warrior Competition,” Payne explained. “He saw me do this 100-mile race and approached me and said, ‘I’ve got another challenge for you if you’re interested.’ It sounded unique and different from my last challenge, so I went for it.”



Even with all of his past accomplishments, preparing for the Best Warrior Competition was particularly difficult. “Leading up to the event, there were definitely times where I was discouraged due to a lack of understanding certain events,” he said. Payne, though, refused to quit, “once I got the reps in and got a better understanding of how it would go, I was more confident.”



Creating a plan to reach his goals during the competition was a key component of Payne’s success. He met with various experts to work on the individual events. He also spent more time in the weight room building up his strength. “I felt confident going in but I knew I wasn’t going to be the strongest or the fastest [person there],” Payne explained. “If I could be competitive in most or all events, I should be in a pretty good spot.”



Payne stuck to his plan, and it paid off. “I knew I shouldn’t change anything over one event [that didn’t go my way]. Just keep moving, keep going forward with that original plan.”



Towards the end of the competition, Payne began to realize he might actually have a shot at winning. “During the last two days, we were all taking track of where everyone [stacked up]. I didn’t know I was at the top, but I knew I was in the running,” he said. “I knew I was competitive. The top three of us were within a few points of each other, and I knew other guys had won a couple events so I thought maybe because of that, they would finish ahead of me.”



Finally, the moment of truth had arrived. The awards ceremony where the winners were crowned. Payne described the moment when he was declared the winner and Best Warrior Competition Alabama NCO of the Year. “It was a surprise when I found out I was the winner. It was surreal.”



Payne had a lot of take-aways from the competition. “I gained a new appreciation for the Army side. All these events for me were fun and games for the most part but for them, there's a purpose for their training and it’s a part of their job,” Payne said. “The mental toughness and mental challenge is the hardest part, but I like to embrace it. I’ve proven to myself I can keep going even during difficult times.”



Payne didn’t just prove it to himself. He proved it to all of us. The 117th Air Refueling Wing can be proud to have an Airman like Tech. Sgt. Payne as one of our own!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 10:02 Story ID: 463640 Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 117th Airman, Beats Army, Wins Alabama Best Warrior Competition, by SSgt Nicholas Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.