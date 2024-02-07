NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Air Force Consolidated Communication Center Construction Milestone

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington has achieved a significant milestone in the construction of the $57.8 million Air Force Consolidated Communication Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. A topping out ceremony was held to celebrate reaching the highest structural point of the building, January 2024.



NAVFAC Washington’s Acting Program and Project Management Director, David Wolfel acknowledged the extraordinary effort of the construction team. “We are facilitating improved collaboration amongst multiple agencies responsible for our national security with the successful execution of this project. Extraordinary things don’t happen with ordinary efforts, it’s a true compliment to the team what has been accomplished to date,” he said.



Resident Officer in Charge of Construction, Lt. Cmdr. Cory Devonis said, “The CCC is proof that partnership works and the topping out on this particular project is symbolic. The team overcame multiple unforeseen conditions. However, our construction management team working with the contractor, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Air Force District of Washington and 316th Civil Engineer Squadron proved teamwork and resiliency can overcome any obstacle.”



Assistant ROICC and Construction Manager Lt. Sharadan Rorabaugh reiterated the value of working together on this project. “The team tackled enormous challenges in the face of extreme circumstances. Ultimately these challenges forged stronger bonds of trust between the stakeholders,” she said. Rorabaugh said the work is on track to meet the March 2025 deadline.



The CCC will house more than 400 personnel from the U.S. Air Force’s 89th, 744th and 83rd Communications Squadrons to provide communication support to the Air Force and Defense Information System Agency. Commander of the 844th Communications Group, Col. Patrick Rienzi said, “We have 18 more months of outfitting this building with the right communication to do the mission and functions that we intend to do from this very facility.”



Those who attended the topping out ceremony, included NAVFAC Washington construction team, Col. Ingemar Westphall, commander of the 89th Airlift Support Group, and 316th Mission Support Group Commander Col. Nate Somers signed the truss. The beam will be installed at the peak of the roof over the entryway to the building.



The CCC is a Design-Bid-Build project that was awarded to Balfour Beatty in Fall 2021. The Designer of Record is Wiley Wilson/Burns McDonnell Joint Venture.

