WHIDBEY CHANGE OF COMMAND NEWSLETTER

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Feb. 02, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander Naval Air Forces, left, stands at attention with Capt. David Harris during the change of command ceremony of Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet, aboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI). Capt. David A. Ganci relieved Capt. David F. Harris as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy Anderson)

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – Capt. David F. Harris, commanding officer, Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet, turned over command to Capt. David A. Ganci during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island on Feb. 2, 2024. The guest speaker for the event was retired command master chief, Jon Consford. The presiding officer was Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, Acting Commander, Naval Air Forces.



During his tenure as commodore of Electronic Attack Wing Pacific, Harris successfully executed his mission to man, train, and equip 15 EA-18G Growler squadrons, resulting in 129,396 flight hours, encompassing 76,691 sorties flown during training and combat deployments to the U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility. Increasing capability, he orchestrated the delivery of the Next Generation Jammer to the fleet, the largest community acquisition since the transition to the EA-18G Growler. Most importantly, he relentlessly strove to improve the quality of life of all Sailors and their families by highlighting issues to the highest levels of Navy leadership, effecting positive changes.



Harris previously held command of the “Scorpions” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132 and the “Vikings” of VAQ-129, the EA-18G Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). He reported to Commander, Electronic Attack Wing U.S. Pacific Fleet as Deputy Commodore in Feb. 2021, and in Aug. 2022, he assumed duties as Commander, Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Harris has accumulated 3,000 flight hours and 450 carrier arrested landings in the EA-6B Prowler, F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (two), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal Strike/Flight (three), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three) and various unit, service and campaign awards. He has been selected by his peers three times as the Electronic Attack Community's 2005, 2011 and 2016, Captain Naval Air Forces' Navy and Marine Association Peer Leadership Award recipient.

Capt. Harris is retiring from the U.S. Navy after 26 years of naval service.

Capt. David Ganci, a native of Jefferson, New York, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Elmira College in 1998. After college, he commissioned through Officer Candidate School in 1999 and earned his Naval Flight Officer wings in 2001.



A member of the VAQ community since 2001, his operational assignment include tours with the “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 (Forward Deployed Naval Force), the “Patriots” of VAQ-140, the “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142, and commanding officer of the “Zappers” of VAQ-130. He has flown in combat during all four of his squadron tours participating in Operations Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn, and Inherent Resolve.



During his shore tours, he has served in a number of training and staff billets. He taught tactics as an instructor at the Electronic Attack Weapons School (EAWS), in NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, worked as the Assistant Aviation Officer Community Manager at PERS-43 in Millington, Tennessee, and later, he was provided the opportunity to earn a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies at the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. Post command, he worked in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense – Legislative Affairs (LA), at the Pentagon. While at the Pentagon, he was selected to serve as aide-de-camp to Ambassador Kenneth Braithwaite, the 77th Secretary of the Navy.



Reporting to Commander, Electronic Attack Wing U.S. Pacific Fleet in August 2022, he assumed the duty of deputy commodore. His decorations include a Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, an Individual Action Air Medal with combat “V,” Strike Flight Air Medal (six awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards), and various service awards and ribbons. He has 2,800 flight hours, 139 combat sorties, and 450 carrier arrested landings in the EA-6B Prowler and EA-18G Growler.



Capt. Ganci will assume duties as the Commander, Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet, which provides¬¬¬ combat ready Electronic Attack Squadrons to support Commander, Naval Air Force, fleet and combatant commander¬ tasking world-wide while also providing electronic warfare tactical and technical development leadership and expertise.

The Electronic Attack Wing is comprised of 28 officers, 81 enlisted, and 63 civilians, who provide outstanding support services and operational oversight to the electronic attack community and respective carrier air wings. Presently, the wing oversees and coordinates the operation of 14 active VAQ squadrons, one FRS, the EAWS, and the Aviation Supply Depot totaling 155 aircraft and 3,700 personnel.