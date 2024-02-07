Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Vero Beach, Florida

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Robert L. A. Hurst, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Feb. 17 at Winter Beach Cemetery, Vero Beach, Florida. Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach, will perform Graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Wabasso, Florida, Hurst was a member of the 429th Signal Maintenance Company when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island May 6, 1942.



Hurst was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members captured and interned at POW camps when U.S. forces in Bataan fell to the Japanese. The men were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March, then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp where more than 2,500 POWs perished during the war. According to historical records, Hurst died July 27, 1942, at age 21. He and other deceased prisoners were buried in Common Grave 225, Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery.



Following the war, the remains of personnel buried at Common Grave 225 were exhumed and eventually buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as Unknowns - then disinterred in 2018 for laboratory for analysis.



Hurst was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency July 10, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome DNA analysis.



For additional information about Pvt. Hurst, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3624466/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-hurst-r/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory, 772-562-2365.



