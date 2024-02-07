Fort McCoy holds first Triad Night event of 2024

Photo By Claudia Neve | Triad Night attendees use cardboard sleds Jan. 25, 2024, as part of the night’s...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Triad Night attendees use cardboard sleds Jan. 25, 2024, as part of the night’s activities at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Triad Nights are open to all Fort McCoy Soldiers, family members and civilian employees. It aims to create a space where people can build interpersonal relationships with Fort McCoy community members while having a fun time. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The first Triad Night of the new year was held Jan 25 at the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area lodge hosted by Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger began Triad Night with a leadership forum discussing how to be a leader. His talk focused on leadership influence, purpose, direction, improving the organization, accomplishing the mission, and motivation.



“Do you bring out the best in people? Why do they follow you?” Messenger asked the attendees. “I encourage you as you talk to people…are you bringing out the best in others. That is what it is all about.”



After the leadership forum, the fun and games began with cardboard sled building. Attendees were able to team up or work individually on their sleds for an hour before they would compete to see who went the farthest down the ski hill.



On top of the time limit, the only resources they were allowed to use were what DFMWR had provided, which included cardboard of various sizes, duct tape, scissors, and some decorative stickers and markers to achieve their artistic visions.



Participants worked individually or in groups. They came up with different designs for the best sled to make the longest distance down the ski hill. Such names as “Cake Queens” and “Return to Sender” were among the dozen or so sleds made.



The winning team, Cool Felix, was a family visiting from Costa Rica who had three riders in the sled and went over 100 feet. Before they took off, news broke that they had never gone sledding before. Upon winning, one contestant said, “it was meant to be.”



When the race was complete, some riders chose to go down the hill again and again until the sleds could no longer withstand the snow before heading back inside to enjoy the rest of the event DFMWR had put together.



DFMWR had lots of free goodies for those who came such as appetizers, an entry to a raffle as well as a free tubing pass for those who entered the sled-making contest.



Triad Nights is open to all Fort McCoy Soldiers, family members and civilian employees. It aims to create a space where people can build interpersonal relationships with Fort McCoy community members while having a fun time.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”