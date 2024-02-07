168th Wing hosts and attends "Brothers After War" Resiliency workshop in Fairbanks, Alaska

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Jake Rademacher, director of movies Brothers After War and Brothers at War, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Jake Rademacher, director of movies Brothers After War and Brothers at War, speaks to the Fairbanks community veterans, both past and presently serving, Airmen, Soldiers, and family members during the Brothers After War Resiliency Workshop held at the local movie theater, Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 31, 2024. The 168th Wing hosted Rademacher as part of a seminar and lunch sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation to further a sense of community and connection among Veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – The 168th Wing hosted Jake Rademacher, the producer of Brothers at War and Brothers After War. Rademacher’s latest film, Brothers After War, aired at the local Fairbanks movie theater on Jan 31, 2024, as part of a seminar and lunch sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation to further a sense of community and connection among Veterans.



The 168th WG Military and Family Readiness Program and 354th Community Action Team coordinated the event, and it was open to all military Veterans, past and present, and their families from the Interior. On the second and third days, military members, veterans, and their families gathered at the Red Flag theater on Eielson Air Force base, where both films aired, and Rademacher led further discussions.



A veteran from Fairbanks shared his experience as an air traffic controller and the positivity the military has brought to his life.



Participants shared in journals during the seminar and were welcomed to share their stories. The conversations led to sharing common ground in experiences and difficulties, helping to connect.



A labor and delivery nurse shared her deployed experience. How thankful she could assist with hearing a baby’s heartbeat after a pregnant mother who had been in a car crash was admitted into the emergency room. The translator relayed the heartbeat could be heard and the gratefulness of the mother as everyone teared up after moments of silence.



“I was in an area where we weren’t expecting to see an expecting patient, and I was glad I could contribute to helping,” said Ret. Army Lt. Col. Jerremie Siegfried. “The contributions I could give as a young Lt. helped me later in my career.



The experiences shared connected Veterans. The shared connections also came through hurt and pain.



During the workshop, topics of relationships, suicide, and positive experiences were shared. The participants discussed the struggles they have had or have been going through and how they have dealt with them.



Alan Mitchell, a Veteran and Fairbanks resident, agreed it is helpful to share amongst comrades with military experiences. “Soldiers Heart” is where I learned how to open up because it is people who have been there, whether it’s Army, Marines, or Air Force. The organization RWB connects us as well and helps bring us together.



As awareness of challenges grows, so too are the conversations about them.



“I am part of the American Legion, which helps me stay connected and help others,” said Shawn Grimes, an Army Veteran and Fairbanks resident. Find it, search for it, and create it yourself - the brotherhood or community. We call it bridging the gap, finding the tribe. Steve Floyd is a great example; he offers Bible study out of his house.”



It was not the first time Rademacher had visited Fairbanks. In November of 2022, the 168 WG first hosted the workshop provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Rademacher spoke about having a family history of service in the military. He was disqualified, but his brothers and sister joined, and their conversations sparked his mission.



The film and seminar encourage Veterans to keep the connections and share their stories. Rademacher created the documentaries to integrate into a help session for Soldiers and Airmen returning from deployments. He travels around the country, sharing and leading resiliency sessions.



“My other “F” word helps,” said Chase Millsap, a retired Marine who helps Rademacher with the workshops. “Feeling is the word - let yourself feel. We are all a work in progress.”