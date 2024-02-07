2nd Supply Battalion Redesignates to 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC. — In accordance with the Marine Corps Force Design 2030, 2nd Supply Battalion with 2nd Marine Logistics Group was redesignated as 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment (2nd CRR), on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, February 5, 2024.



Force Design 2030 is a strategic initiative aimed at modernizing and reshaping the United States Marine Corps to meet the evolving challenges of the 21st century. The concept seeks to transform the Marine Corps into a more agile, lethal, and expeditionary force, capable of operating in a distributed and contested environment.



Prior to redesignation, the unit added Combat Logistics Company 21, Combat Logistics Company 23, and 2nd Maintenance Battalion to their formation, bringing the capabilities of their organizations under the umbrella of 2nd CRR.



“The redesignation to 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment is more than changing the name of 2nd Supply Battalion,” said Sergeant Major Enrique Gato, sergeant major of 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment. “There is an organizational change to how 2nd CRR will look in terms of personnel and equipment that is vastly different from 2nd Supply Battalion.”



2nd CRR provides intermediate level ground supply support and field-level maintenance support for Marine Corps-furnished tactical ordnance, engineer, motor transport, ground electronics, and general support equipment of the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF).



“The goal is simple, through unity of command and a shared vision across the II MEF material readiness capabilities, we enhance the MEF’s ability to sustain and regenerate combat power,” said Gato. “The addition of almost one thousand Marines and Sailors allows 2nd CRR to execute its mission in support of II MEF and continue to be a force provider to 2nd MLG.”



Despite redesignating, the unit will continue to display the phrase “Legacy of Montfort Point” in their new regimental insignia to represent their unique historical link to the African-American Marines who trained at Montford Point, N.C., during World War II.



“[We take] pride in our unit lineage and Montford Point legacy, that is how we got here and steels us for the challenges ahead in an unsettled world,” said Col. Karin Fitzgerald, commanding officer of 2nd CRR. “Our name has changed, but the mission remains the same – unwavering materiel readiness support to II MEF.”



The establishment of 2nd CRR marks a significant step in the evolution of the Marine Corps' logistics capabilities. By consolidating resources, streamlining processes, and enhancing interoperability, 2nd CRR strengthens the Marine Corps' ability to respond swiftly to any threat, and ensures that every Marine is equipped with the tools and support necessary to succeed in the most challenging environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 15:13 Story ID: 463492 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Supply Battalion Redesignates to 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.