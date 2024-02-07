West Point Dean unveils Season 2 Of “Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact” Podcast

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Reeves, Dean of the Academic Board at the U.S. Military Academy, engages in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Reeves, Dean of the Academic Board at the U.S. Military Academy, engages in a discussion with Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, the U.S. Military Academy Superintendent, on the show’s recent podcast episode, “Inspiring Innovation.” (Photo by USMA PAO/VI) see less | View Image Page

By Maj. Renee Sanjuan

USMA Associate Dean for Communications



The U.S. Military Academy at West Point proudly announces the launch of the second season of its podcast, “Inside West Point: Ideas that Impact.” Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, the Dean of the Academic Board, will bring listeners along for an exclusive exploration of the academy’s top scholars as they delve into cutting-edge research and pivotal discussions shaping our nation’s future.



This season will captivate audiences with its diverse array of complex topics and perspectives made accessible to broad audiences.



Each episode offers a captivating glimpse into the visionary minds shaping tomorrow’s leaders. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a curious newcomer, there is something for everyone in this riveting podcast series. Check out a sneak peek at some of the upcoming topics released monthly:



• Col. John Baskerville speaks about the robust international exchange program;



• Dr. Jon Malinowski speaks about his research on the 19th century West Point landscape;



• Dr. Enoch Nagelli explores his work with renewable battery technology;



• Dr. Jeff Peterson discusses character development through the academic curriculum;



• Lori Sheetz shares her work leading the Center for Leadership and Diversity in STEM.



Reflecting on the podcast’s purpose, Reeves shared, “It’s all about making us better –fighting and winning our nation’s wars. Education is an important approach, pairing knowledge with creativity and application, which is the real power of West Point.”



Join us today and become a part of history as we continue to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges and unveil the transformative ideas shaping our world. Don’t forget to follow, rate and review the show to ensure you never miss an episode.



You can access “Inside West Point: Ideas that Impact” on various platforms, including Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Podchaser. For more information and to explore other captivating podcasts from West Point, visit westpointpress.com/podcasts.