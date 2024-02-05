NAS Whidbey Island Barracks Renovation Continues

Courtesy Photo | Rear Admiral Mark Sucato (center), Commander, Navy Region Northwest, visits Building...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Admiral Mark Sucato (center), Commander, Navy Region Northwest, visits Building 2701, a unaccompanied housing building under renovation on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, February 6, 2024. see less | View Image Page

During a visit to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island on February 6, 2024, Commander, Navy Region Northwest, Rear Adm. Mark Sucato, toured a major unaccompanied housing (barracks) renovation project.



The $88 million dollar project is a major renovation of the base’s largest barracks, and one of the largest unaccompanied housing improvement projects in the Navy.



Building 2701, built more than 35 years ago in 1988, and was last renovated in 2002. Renovations are designed to meet current national safety, seismic and accessibility requirements while significantly improving the Navy’s newest Sailors’ quality of life.



The project is nearing the end of Phase 1 construction with an anticipated project completion in late 2025. Captain Eric Hanks, Commanding Officer, NAS Whidbey Island, said, “the project remains on timeline and I’m excited to see some of our Sailors move into the new rooms this summer.”



Sucato, said improving Sailors’ quality of life is a Navy priority, “We’re committed to improving our programs better to serve the warfighters who depend on us. We owe it to our Sailors to support their quality of life.”