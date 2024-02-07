Laughlin holds Annual Awards Ceremony for XL-ent members

The 47th Flying Training Wing (FTW) recognized its top performers of 2023 at an Annual Awards Ceremony Feb. 2, 2024, at Anderson Hall.

Laughlin leadership recognized the accomplishments of Team XL in numerous categories to include enlisted Airmen, officers, civilians, and teams.

“As we continue into the new year of 2024, it is important to recognize how far we have progressed since the beginning of 2023,” said Col. Kevin Davidson, 47th Flying Training Wing commander.

While Laughlin’s primary mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots, the Airmen and civilians working “behind the scenes” are a true cornerstone of Laughlin.

“Your excellent dedication to our mission empowered our 47th Operations Group to graduate 415 student pilots,” said Davidson, recognizing the accomplishments across the 47 FTW. “Our 47th Maintenance Directorate completed 190,000 maintenance actions to safely generate over 40,000 sorties. Our 47th Mission Support Group executed millions in 2023 contracting actions. Our 47th Wing Support Agencies executed a budget supporting key aspects of the installation such as facilities sustainment, restoration and modernization. Lastly, our 47th Medical Group won AETC Ready Medic of the Month three times in 2023.”

Recognition also went to the families of the top performers during the award ceremony.

“It starts at home,” said Chief Master Sgt. Lester Largaespada, 47th FTW command chief. “I know if things are not right at home, I’m not going to be 100% at work. So, I’d like to say thank you to our families, for their sacrifices and for their resiliency; without them we couldn’t continue our mission day in and day out.”

The winners of the 2023 47th FTW Annual Awards are:

Airman of the Year:

47th Operations Support Squadron - Senior Airman Jada Peters

Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year:

47th Medical Group - Staff Sgt. Matthew Harris

Senior NCO of the Year:

47th Operations Support Squadron - Master Sgt. Andrew Timms

Company Grade Officer of the Year:

47th Medical Group - Capt. Baiwab Subedi

Field Grade Officer of the Year:

47th Operations Group - Maj. Stephen Crump

Instructor Pilot of the Year:

85th Flying Training Squadron - Capt. Patrick Clancy

Civilian Non-Supervisory Category I of the Year:

47th Mission Support Group - Jose Cervera

Civilian Non-Supervisory Category II of the Year:

47th Operations Group - Arlene Ogan

Civilian Non-Supervisory Category III of the Year:

47th Mission Support Group - Karla Hernandez

Civilian Supervisory Category I of the Year:

47th Maintenance Directorate - David Mercer

Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Year:

47th Operations Group - Jose Lugo

Civilian Supervisory Category III of the Year:

47th Mission Support Group - Laura Meyer Frerich

Honor Guard Member of the Year:

47th Mission Support Group - Senior Airman Natalie Bait

Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year:

47th Mission Support Group - Tech. Sgt. Christian Ramos

Volunteer of the Year:

47th Operations Group - Airman 1st Class Alexander Lee

Team of the Year:

47th Medical Group – TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration Flight

First Sergeant of the Year:

47th Operations Group - Master Sgt. Chelsea Moschell

Key Spouse of the Year:

434th Flying Training Squadron - Catherine Stephens

