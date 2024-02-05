Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Can Win $27,500 in Make it REIGN at the Exchange Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter for a chance at nearly...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter for a chance at nearly $28,000 in prizes in the Make it REIGN at the Exchange Sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter for a chance at nearly $28,000 in prizes in the Make it REIGN at the Exchange Sweepstakes.



Through March 31, authorized shoppers can enter by completing the official entry form at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



One grand-prize winner will receive a $5,000 Exchange gift card. Fifty second-prize winners will each win a $250 Exchange gift card, while 100 third-prize winners will each earn a $100 gift card.



“The Exchange is excited to kick off our first sweepstakes of 2024 with these exciting prizes for shoppers around the world,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These opportunities make shopping your Exchange even more beneficial throughout the year.”



The sweepstakes is open to all authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. For full eligibility and contest rules, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Social-media-friendly version: Make it REIGN at the Exchange! Through March 31, authorized shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at $27,500 in Exchange gift cards, including a $5,000 grand prize. More details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2CD



– 30 –



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange