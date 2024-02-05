Photo By Staff Sgt. Tori Miller | U.S. Army Sgt. Kurt Bramel, a human intelligence collector and Sgt. Aaron Craddock a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tori Miller | U.S. Army Sgt. Kurt Bramel, a human intelligence collector and Sgt. Aaron Craddock a military intelligence systems maintainer representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, enter the pool for the combat water survival test during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 6, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller) see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard’s Marietta-based 78th Troop Command hosted their 2024 Best Warrior Competition at the Land Dominance Center at Fort Stewart, Ga., on February 4 - 7, 2024.



After 17 grueling, graded tasks over four days, Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Cook, 78th Troop Command senior enlisted leader, congratulated Spc. Brandon Lu, a signals intelligence analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, as their soldier of the year, and Sgt. James Meacham, an infantryman representing the Hinesville-based Land Dominance Center, as their non-commissioned officer of the year.



Both Spc. Lu and Sgt. Meacham and their runner ups, Spc. Javior Taylor, a financial management technician representing the Marietta-based 781st Troop Command Detachment, and Sgt. Kurt Bramel, a human intelligence collector representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion will appear at the Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition occurring in March. This is the second time that both Spc. Lu and Sgt. Meacham competed at the state level and this is the second year-in-a-row that Spc. Lu has represented 78th Troop Command.



“There certainly is a competitive side to me, but I use this as an opportunity to identify where my weak points as a Soldier are,” said Sgt. Meacham. “When I compete I can identify those areas of weakness, and for the rest of the year I can focus on those and make them an area of strength.”



The competitors' lethality and readiness were tested through a series of events, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, individual weapons qualification, land navigation, combat water survival training and more. The competition provides valuable insights and experiences for the competitors, leading to the adoption of new techniques and improvements within their respective units. These advancements contribute to the overall readiness of the Georgia Army National Guard.



“78th Troop Command is a very dynamic organization with Soldiers from a variety of military occupation specialties who have diverse skill sets,” said Sgt. Maj. Meagan Goodman, 78th Troop Command senior enlisted operations noncommissioned officer. “The best warrior competition allows these Soldiers and NCOs to compete on common skills to shoot, move, communicate and survive."



The 78th Troop Command has 35 units within its command and these units are integral to the readiness, effectiveness and support of Guardsmen throughout the entire state and nation. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. Maximizing readiness and lethality is the National Guard's top priority, and competitions such as Best Warrior provide an opportunity to highlight our most ready and lethal forces.



“You’re doing something that the vast majority of your formation’s didn’t do,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Cook. Hopefully you can impart some wisdom on your formations, take the knowledge back to make not just your sections, but your whole unit better.”