    908th Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Winners

    908th Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Winners graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Winners graphic is designed to accompany any...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing announced its annual awards winners for the year of 2023, Saturday Feb. 3, 2024, during an awards banquet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won annual awards.

    Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Carter Grice, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler, 908th AMXS

    Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Terry Ruff, 908th AMXS

    First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Edward Melendez, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Ashley Tucker, 908th CES

    Civilian Category III of the Year: Ms. Katrina Lee, 908th Force Support Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024
    Story ID: 463400
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

