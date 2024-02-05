908th Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Winners

The 908th Airlift Wing announced its annual awards winners for the year of 2023, Saturday Feb. 3, 2024, during an awards banquet at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won annual awards.
Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Carter Grice, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler, 908th AMXS
Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Terry Ruff, 908th AMXS
First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Edward Melendez, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Ashley Tucker, 908th CES
Civilian Category III of the Year: Ms. Katrina Lee, 908th Force Support Squadron
