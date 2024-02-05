Making history During Black History Month Onboard Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk’s (NAVSTA) first black, female commanding officer spoke at Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic’s Black History Month event Feb. 1 on base.



The event was held two days before NAVSTA Norfolk’s change of command ceremony where Capt. Janet H. Days officially became commanding officer of the world’s largest naval base.



“Today, we gather in this auditorium to tell an essential part of the American story - one that has, at times, been overlooked,” said Days.





This year, the Department of Defense’s theme for Black History Month is titled Inspiring Change, which pays tribute to African Americans overcoming racial injustices and promotes equal opportunities for the black community.



“Black history has always been American history,” said Days. “We’re the slaves who poured the stone to build the White House, the soldiers who fought for our nation’s independence, who fought to hold this union together, who fought for freedom of others around the world. We’re the scientists and the inventors who helped unleash American innovation.”





Days joined the U.S. Navy in 1992 as an enlisted Sailor, and commissioned in 1999 after graduating summa cum laude from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. Since then, Days says she has dedicated much of her life to being an impactful leader and dependable asset to the Naval community.



“Capt. Days is inspirational because she’s not ashamed to tell her story,” said Chaplain Madison Carter, who delivered the invocation during the event. “She is not afraid of any challenge, she’s not concerned about the haters and she’s not discouraged by bad days.”



Days concluded the event by playing a song, which eventually became an anthem of the civil rights movement and encouraged guests to sing along with her. She stated that she chose the song because the message within holds true today as America has been, and still is, changing and moving forward.



“America is a constant work in progress, and that is what makes us exceptional,” said Days. “We never stop.”

