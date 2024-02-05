Wounded Warrior Battalion-East adopts Clearview Elementary School

Jacksonville, N.C. – A proclamation ceremony was held on Monday, Feb. 5, at Clearview Elementary School, in Jacksonville, North Carolina to formally recognize an agreement between the school and Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-East).



Clearview Elementary has over 200 military-connected students kids enrolled, making the proclamation between WWBn-East and Clearview Elementary School a mutually beneficial relationship. The Adopt-a-School program gives a military unit the ability to support local schools by assisting with field trips, family nights, Month of the Military Child and other special events.



“Our schools want to be a part of our installations and get to know our Marines and Sailors, and that’s a big ask for some battalions,” said Shannon Washburn, a school liaison with Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River.



Marines and staff of WWBn-East provide leadership, support and non-medical care to combat and non-combat wounded, ill and injured Marines, Sailors and their families.



“The Marines, Sailors and civilians of the Wounded Warrior Battalion are extremely excited to be a part of the Clearview family,” said Lt. Col. Laura J. Perazzola-Ash, commanding officer for WWBn-East.



The ceremony consisted of a proclamation signing between WWBn-East and Clearview Elementary School staff, as well as a presentation of colors, pledge of allegiance, and remarks from senior leaders and Denise Gartner, the principal of Clearview Elementary School.



“As a school that is highly impacted by our connections to current and past active duty members, we value the role of our military in the community and the role it plays in the safety and security of our nation,” said Gartner.

