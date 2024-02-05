Hollywood Guard celebrates operations group commander promotion

CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, PORT HUENEME, Calif. – “Ladies and gentlemen, today I stand before you with an immense sense of honor and gratitude, as I accept the promotion to the rank of colonel within the esteemed Hollywood guard,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lutz,146th Operations Group Commander. “This moment marks a significant milestone in my military career, and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve at this higher rank.”



Lutz, who leads 3 squadrons, 2 flights, and over 286 Airmen in his role as group commander, was joined by friends, family, and many members of the 146th Airlift Wing (146AW) to commemorate his promotion in a ceremony at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Feb. 3, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Dougherty, Commander of the 146AW, served as the officiating officer for the event.



“Only the top 2% of officers achieve the rank of colonel,” said Dougherty. “In this case, it was the right decision. For Chris, this achievement represents the recognition of his outstanding leadership, technical expertise, and exceptional service. It's a testament to his ability to inspire and lead others to make difficult decisions under pressure and to continually strive for excellence in all that he does.”



Dougherty went on to say that this promotion was not simply a triumph for the operations group commander himself but for the nation, by reflecting “the guard's commitment to developing and promoting exceptional leaders who are capable of meeting the diverse and complex challenges of today's world.”



After Lutz raised his right hand and reaffirmed the oath of office, his new rank was pinned on by his wife Kaci, daughter Kadence, and son Kole. In his speech, Lutz thanked his family for their sacrifice and support, which he said has been the driving force behind his success.



“I am honored to have you by my side,” Lutz told his family in the front row, “and I am forever grateful for the unwavering love and dedication you have shown me throughout this incredible journey.”



During the ceremony, Dougherty remarked, “Behind every successful leader in the Air Force, stands a dedicated and supportive network. There's love, encouragement, and understanding that make this achievement possible. The Guard family extends far beyond the individuals who wear the uniform, and it's important to acknowledge and honor the contributions of those who stand unwaveringly behind our Airmen.”



Lutz achieved this milestone after 26 years of military service, 22 of those years at the 146AW. When asked what drew him to the operations group, Lutz answered that he liked the vast diversity of mission sets; flying with some of the worlds best tactical aircrew members while serving his country. Lutz values his current role as group commander, as it allows him to make a positive difference for all his Airmen.



“As I embark on this new chapter as a colonel within the Hollywood Guard,” Lutz stated, “I pledge to lead with integrity, honor, and determination. I will strive to inspire and empower those under my command, to foster a culture of excellence, and to ensure the well-being and success of each individual within our ranks. Together we will continue to make a positive impact on our community and uphold the values that make the Hollywood Guard a force to be recognized.”

