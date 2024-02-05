Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Artist Toby Keith plays at Fort McCoy in 2012, 2017

    Artist Toby Keith plays at Fort McCoy

    Courtesy Photo | Artist Toby Keith plays a concert at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 30, 2012. Thousands of...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Artist Toby Keith is shown playing a concert at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 30, 2012, and Aug. 12, 2017.

    Thousands of people attended each concert that was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 11:46
    Story ID: 463295
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Artist Toby Keith plays at Fort McCoy in 2012, 2017, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

