Photo Essay: Artist Toby Keith plays at Fort McCoy in 2012, 2017

Courtesy Photo | Artist Toby Keith plays a concert at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 30, 2012. Thousands of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Artist Toby Keith plays a concert at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 30, 2012. Thousands of people attended the concert that was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Artist Toby Keith is shown playing a concert at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 30, 2012, and Aug. 12, 2017.



Thousands of people attended each concert that was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



